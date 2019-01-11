Best iPhone XR Deals: Get triple the data at no extra cost

Best iPhone XR Deals: As the most affordable device in the iPhone X series, the iPhone XR can be had for an absolute steal if you know where to look, and luckily we do.

For anyone who’s been following the price trajectory of iPhones over the last 10 years, Apple’s gradual price hike definitely seems like a tough pill to swallow. And yet, the fact that the cheapest models of the iPhone XS and XS Max start at £999 and £1099 respectively, the iPhone XR’s £749 entry point is far more palatable by comparison.

The huge price difference between the iPhone XR and its more expensive counterparts might seem to imply inferiority, but this isn’t the case here. Check out our handy iPhone XR buying guide below for an honest take on Apple’s colourful smartphone and where to find it at the best possible price.

Should I buy the iPhone XR? – Aside from lacking an OLED screen and a dual rear camera set up, there’s very little to differentiate the iPhone XR from the iPhone XS. In his comparison piece, Mobiles Editor Max Parker explained: “The iPhone XR takes the design of last year’s iPhone X and makes it more accessible, offering the notched look and Face ID at a more palatable price. It isn’t as flashy as the XS and ditches the likes of the OLED screen and stainless steel rims. Unless you really care about the screen (and it’s worth £250/$250 to you) then we’d say plump for the iPhone XR.”

Best iPhone XR features – The most obvious benefit of going with the iPhone XR is its choice of colours, with models in blue, yellow, coral and more. The iPhone XR’s 12-megapixel rear camera can take some gorgeous shots but it really comes into its own in portrait mode. To top it all off, the iPhone XR has a sizeable battery that’ll see you safely to the end of the day with 30-40% left in the tank after plenty of use. Take in the fact that its cheaper price point will allow you to get more data for your buck, and you’ve got yourself a winner.

