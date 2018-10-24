iPhone X Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

iPhone X Black Friday Deals: the iPhone X will be one of the most sought after products this Black Friday but stick with us and you’ll find the best iPhone X deals throughout the sale.

iPhone X – Black Friday

This time last year, there was but one question on everyone’s lips: “will the iPhone X be discounted for Black Friday?” As the first major upgrade to the iPhone series in years, Apple’s flagship smartphone was a must-have item but its high price of £999 left a lot of people out in the cold. When Black Friday came around, several retailers and networks threw their hat into the ring with some amazing deals.

One of the best deals to cross our paths came courtesy of Vodafone. The UK network offered the iPhone X on a 32GB contract for just £47 a month and £190 upfront. Given that the total cost of ownership came to £1318, customers were only paying roughly £13.30 each month for 30GB of data – fantastic value for money.

Top iPhone X deals right now

While Apple did offer gift cards with each eligible purchase last year, you won’t see any such love for the iPhone X this year as the company has officially discontinued production of the device. I remain positive however that as a result of the recent releases of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, retailers will be offering even more deals on the iPhone X this Black Friday to compete.

There’s also something to be said that in the face of rising costs (the iPhone XS Max prices still make me cry), the iPhone X will only become more popular as an affordable way of enjoying Apple’s new ‘notch’ design, which is fast becoming the standard across most flagship smartphones.

iPhone X – Deals Live Now

Now that the iPhone XS and XS Max have graced us with their presence, the iPhone X has already seen a massive price drop to accommodate its successors, meaning that there are plenty of deals available right now if you know where to look (hint, it’s down below).

Best iPhone X Deals – 4GB to 10GB

Best iPhone X deals - 4GB to 10GB of data

Best iPhone X Deals – 10GB+

Best iPhone Deals – SIM-Free

Best iPhone X Deals – SIM-Free

