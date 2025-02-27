Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPhone 16e, the iPhone SE is just £199

The iPhone 16e is designed to be Apple’s new ‘entry-level’ device, but the iPhone SE 3rd gen is now just a fraction of that phone’s price.

By now you’ve no doubt heard the news that Apple has done away with its iPhone SE series of phones, replacing it with the all-new iPhone 16e which brings in a more modern chipset, a better camera and improved battery life. The problem is, it costs £599 SIM-free which is far from affordable for most budgets.

By comparison, you can now get the iPhone SE 3rd gen refurbished in ‘like new’ condition for just £199 from Giffgaff. That’s a far more budget-friendly option for anyone out there who just wants to pick up an iPhone on the cheap and get a foothold in Apple’s ecosystem without spending a fortune.

If you don’t mind opting for a more noticeably used option, you can bring the price even further to just £99, but I recommend sticking with the ‘like new’ version as it nabs you a two-year warranty in the process. Given that the iPhone SE 3rd gen originally cost £429, this is a genuine bargain that’s unlikely to stick around for too long.

Even though it’s far from being the most advanced iPhone out there, there’s still a lot to like about the iPhone SE. For starters, if you use an iPhone and you’re looking to buy an Apple device for a child or dependent, then you’ll get more features in return than if you bought them an Android handset.

For example, you’ll be able to make sure that they get to school okay thanks to Apple Find My, and if you have a subscription to Apple Arcade, then they can gain access to that same great library of titles at no extra cost.

Plus there’s the fact that you also get access to some of Apple’s best exclusive apps, including Apple News, Podcasts and of course, the ever-handy Apple Wallet.

While there’s only one camera on the back of the device, it still manages to take eye-catching shots with the same level of quality that Apple is known for. In his four-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The single 12-megapixel camera on the back of the iPhone SE 2022 takes really nice pictures in daylight situations. In a well-lit environment, I found the difference between snaps taken with this and with an iPhone 13 are minimal.”

As a final point, the iPhone SE is also one of those rare phones that can truly be used one handed. Courtesy of its 4.7-inch display, it’s well suited for those who struggle with the generally larger stature of most phones today.

At just £199, the iPhone SE is a bargain handset, and with the money saved by not opting for an iPhone 16e, you could even pick up an Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods.

