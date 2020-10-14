The new Apple iPhone SE is now available for £379 following a Prime Day £40 price cut.

The new iPhone SE was already the cheapest modern Apple smartphone you could buy, so this new deal represents a fantastic option for Apple fans who don’t want to spend over the odds.

Deal: New Apple iPhone SE 64GB for just £379 (original RRP £419)

The budget-friendly iPhone is available in three different colours: black, red and white. Each colour option is included in the Prime Day deal at the exact same price, so you don’t need to worry about spending more for your favourite.

The above deal is for the 64GB model of the iPhone SE. Amazon has discounted the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations too though, costing £439 and £539 respectively.

We gave the iPhone SE 2 a 4.5 out of 5 rating when it launched earlier this year. Our reviewer, Max Parker, said in his review, “This is a fantastic upgrade for those with an iPhone 8 or older, and you will notice big changes, and a lot of familiarities, in the switch. It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.”

Standout features for the iPhone SE 2 include a 4.7-inch screen which ensures the phone is pocketable, a speedy A13 chipset and an excellent 12MP camera for both photos and video capture.

If you want a more high-end Apple iPhone, then also check out the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XR Amazon Prime Day deals. That still not high-end enough for you? Then you can also check out the newly announced iPhone 12 by clicking the link.

