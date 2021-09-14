iPhone SE 2 price drop ahead of the iPhone 13 launch

Looking for an iPhone upgrade on the cheap? Select versions of the Apple iPhone SE 2 are currently available for under £300.

It’s well known that iPhone’s aren’t the cheapest of devices, but with the iPhone 13 supposedly making its debut tonight, we’re seeing great offers on older iPhone models.

The iPhone SE 2 is now available from trusted seller Music Magpie, with the seller describing the phones as being in Excellent condition.

iPhone SE 2 Red 64GB Deal For a limited time, you can bag the fantastic iPhone SE 2 in ‘excellent’ condition for well under £300, making this a great opportunity to hop on the iOS bandwagon on the cheap. Music Magpie

Was £309.99

Now £263.49 View Deal

By choosing the Red 64GB model, you’ll get a discount of £46.50, bringing the phone down to just £263.49 from the original asking price of £309.99.

So for anyone on the lookout for their next phone, you can treat yourself to one of Apple’s smartphones for a fraction of the price. You might want to act fast though, as according to the listing there is only a limited quantity available.

The iPhone SE 2 is also an easy recommendation for anyone after a smaller phone, as it’s easy to use one-handed compared to some of the beastly flagships out there.

You won’t have to worry about replacing the iPhone SE 2 anytime soon either, with the capable A13 Bionic chipset under the hood ensuring fast performance and plenty of security updates into the future.

Specs wise, the iPhone SE also packs 4K 60fps video recording, an IP67 rating and Qi charging, and that’s without mentioning all the benefits that come with being able to access Apple’s ecosystem.

Our own Deputy and Mobile Editor, Max Parker, gave the iPhone SE 2 four stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to its quick performance and impressive video capabilities.

The verdict reads: “It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on the iPhone SE right now, so if you’re interested in seeing what Apple has to offer then this is a great place to start.