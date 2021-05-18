iPhone Bargain: The iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for just £543.99

The dinky iPhone 12 Mini has seen a humongous price drop over on eBay, letting you get the phone brand new for just £543.99 when you use the code PICKSAVINGS at the checkout.

Spotted on Buy It Direct’s eBay storefront, the 12 Mini was previously discounted from its original price of £699, but the code PICKSAVINGS will let you save even more until May 21. The 12 Mini was already the more affordable upgrade of the iPhone 12 collection, but at this new price, it’s an absolute steal.

Deal: iPhone 12 Mini for just £543.99 with code PICKSAVINGS

Despite what its name might imply, the iPhone 12 Mini is a seriously powerful smartphone. Packed with the same A14 found in both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the 12 Mini handles iOS brilliantly, whilst also juggling gaming and video editing without issue.

The 12 Mini even carries across the same dual-camera system from the iPhone 12, featuring a 12MP wide ƒ/1.6 sensor and a 12MP ƒ/2.4 ultra-wide. With both of these cameras in tow, you can capture some stunning imagery, regardless of whether that’s in the daytime or after the sun’s gone down.

In fact, the only thing that really separates the iPhone 12 Mini from the iPhone 12 is its size. With a 5.4-inch display, the 12 Mini can not only be used one handed, but it can fit comfortably in pretty much any pocket (a huge plus for any skinny jeans fans out there).

Coming away with a 4.5-star rating in our review, the iPhone 12 Mini was easily awarded a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. The only major downside to the 12 Mini is that, due to its smaller stature, the battery isn’t as big and doesn’t stretch for quite as long as the iPhone 12. Speaking from experience however, light to medium use is still enough to see you get about a day’s worth of battery life.

For everything that it offers, and in such a small package, the iPhone 12 Mini is still an easy recommendation at full price, but with a huge discount attached it easily swoops in as the go-to choice for your next iPhone upgrade.