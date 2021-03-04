iPhone Bargain: Get the iPhone 11 for just £413.95 until tomorrow

Until midnight tomorrow, you can get your hands on a Certified Refurbished model of the iPhone 11 for just £413.95 by using the code PACK10 at the checkout.

In effect, you’ll be getting a double discount with this offer as the listing already had a sizeable price reduction due to its refurbished status, but the code PACK10 will let you swipe even more off for a limited time. Compared to the launch price of £729, this new rate is an absolute bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to nab the iPhone 11 on the cheap.

Deal: iPhone 11 Certified Refurbished for just £413.95 (use code PACK10)

It’s also worth pointing out that, with a Certified Refurbished classification, the iPhone models available have been sourced directly from Apple, so you can be sure that you’ll receive a quality product in the post.

At £413.95, the iPhone 11 is now almost as affordable as the iPhone SE 2, although I’d highly recommend picking up the former as its larger, brighter screen and dual-camera set-up make it a much better option all-round.

Succeeding upon the stellar foundations set by the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 managed to squeeze in an even better battery life while upgrading the camera system to a new high that have allowed the iPhone to compete with the likes of Google’s Pixel phones where Instagram-worthy shots are concerned.

In his 4.5-star review for the iPhone 11, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “these new rear cameras are excellent. Even though the iPhone 11 is a lot more affordable than the Pro models, it retains exactly the same wide angle 12-megapixel optical image stabilised (OIS) main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and the same 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f/2.4).”

Deal: iPhone 11 Certified Refurbished for just £413.95 (use code PACK10)

While it still remains true that the 11 Pro features a more robust set of options for photographers, it’ll be a long time before the phone comes down to the same price as the iPhone 11.

Simply put, while the iPhone 11 is available for just £413.95, you won’t be able to find a better option with regards to nabbing a high-end smartphone at a budget price. Just make sure you swipe it before the code PACK10 expires at midnight tomorrow.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.