iPhone 8 Price Crash: Now cheaper than the iPhone SE 2 at just £249

Until 10pm, you can bag a like-new iPhone 8 for just £249 – one of the lowest prices the phone has ever gone for.

The discount applies automatically at the checkout, so don’t fret if the reduced price doesn’t appear immediately on the product page. At just £249, the iPhone 8 is significantly cheaper than the iPhone SE 2, making it a solid option as a cheap phone either for yourself or for your children.

Buy now: Refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for just £249

Even though there have been several iPhone iterations since its release, the iPhone 8 still holds up as a solid smartphone, and now as an easy way of getting into Apple’s ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Plus, the iPhone 8 is also eligible for iOS 14, meaning that it can run Apple’s latest firmware which also gives users the long-awaited feature of being able to customise your homepage with widgets.

As a Trusted Reviews recommended product with a high four-star rating, we were mightily impressed with the iPhone 8 upon review – and still are in fact. Of course, if you want the best Apple experience, then the iPhone 8 isn’t a patch on the likes of the iPhone 11 or even the iPhone XR, but both of those phones do come with hefty price tags.

Its closest comparison is the iPhone SE 2, which rings in at £419 SIM-free. While the iPhone SE 2 does boast a faster chipset, its design takes clear inspiration from the iPhone 8, bringing back Apple’s iconic circular home button that some purists do miss.

The model featured in this offer is a refurbished iPhone 8, but each device has only seen two months of use or less, making it like-new. For a phone that once set people back £699, £249 seems unreal by comparison.

With the deal ending at 10pm tonight, there are a few precious hours left to nab yourself an iPhone 8 on the cheap.

