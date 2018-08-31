The best iPhone 8 Plus deals for September 2018

Best iPhone8 Deals: After a new iPhone 8 Plus? Check out our collection of the best contract and SIM-free deals.

Let’s be honest, both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are fantastic phones. Given that both handsets house the A11 Bionic chip, they’re lightning fast and a joy to use. With that said, if you do have a little extra cash to splash then it’s definitely worth forking out for the features of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Unlike what you’ll find on the back of the iPhone 8, the 8 Plus boasts two rear-facing cameras (a f/1.8 wide-angle camera and a f/2.8 telephoto camera) and can take some truly jaw-dropping shots.

All that additional firepower also gives the iPhone 8 Plus a serious perk: the ability to capture 4K video in 60fps. Regardless of whether you’re an amateur filmmaker or someone who posts the occasional video to social media, the added level of quality will be immediately apparent, particularly on the 8 Plus’ larger, higher resolution screen.

Speaking of a larger screen, the 8 Plus’ 5.5 inch 401ppi display makes a it great device for watching your favourite shows or even enjoying yet another cat video on YouTube (no judgement). If you’re interested in finding out more about the phone before you buy, make sure to check out our in-depth iPhone 8 Plus review.

Outside of those new additions, the 8 Plus is incredibly similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, so it’ll be up to you to decide if those added perks are worth the upgrade. If you’re happy to follow through, then scroll down and see our list of the best contract and SIM-free deals for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Our simple to use guide has all of the best contract offers from the UK’s top networks. We’ve broken it down by data allowance, because today that’s going to be the biggest priority for anyone who loves a bit of Netflix or Spotify streaming while on the go. Be sure to read our guide to picking the right contract to help with your decision, too.

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 4-8GB of data

If you’re only a light data user, these deals will be perfect and ensure you’re not paying for more than you need. You should still have enough data for plenty of music streaming but if you’re a particularly heavy Netflix streamer over 4G you might want to consider one of the bigger data contracts from the section below,

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 10-30GB of data

These are the best deals for heavy data users or anyone planning on tethering their mobile data to a second device. You’ll be able to stream Netflix with reckless abandon and stream music until your ears bleed. We’ve got three different offers here and each is tailored to different needs.

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – SIM-Free

If you’ve already managed to get your hands on a great SIM contract then fear not, we’ve also collated the best deals on SIM-free iPhone 8 Plus handsets. One of the best offers we can find comes courtesy of John Lewis.

Not only has the retail giant taken £60 off the RRP of the iPhone 8 Plus but you’ll also receive an additional £40 discount if you buy the phone with a pair of Apple AirPods. Throw in the fact that you get two year’s warranty when buying through John Lewis and you’re looking at one heck of a deal.

More great iPhone 8 Plus deals

What you need to know about the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus is the bigger of the two iPhone 8 models, which both sit below the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 Plus is the biggest, with a 5.5-inch display, so it’s great if you’re a fan of larger phones. These are great for watching films on, for example. Otherwise, all three phones share the same A11 Bionic chip, which brings with it plenty of performance for your apps and games.

The iPhone 8 Plus differentiates itself from the iPhone 8 thanks to dual cameras on the back, which is used for some fancy effects like studio lighting, which isn’t available on the smaller model. The 5.5-inch display has a 1080p resolution and supports Apple’s True Tone technology. This helps match the display’s colour temperature to your environment, making it look much better. The iPhone 8 Plus also manages to pack in a bigger battery to its smaller sibling, too.

iPhone 8 Plus not the phone for you?

How to pick the right iPhone 8 Plus deal for you

Work out how much data you need

For most smartphone users today, it’s all about data. Your data allowance affects how much you’re able to stream, browse the web, message using apps like WhatsApp or make video calls (while away from trusty Wi-Fi), basically all of the good stuff.

Data allowance is therefore the main thing that separates most contracts, because the age where minutes and texts were most important are long gone. Most contracts will just give you an unlimited amount of minutes and texts.

If you’re only a light data user, you can get away with 4-8GB a month, which will still let you stream music and watch occasional Netflix over 4G. If you’re a heavy streamer or want to tether your mobile connection to another device, you’ll want at least 10GB of data a month. Many of the deals available today are actually cheaper for the data heavier options. You can never have too much data, after all.

Decide what you can afford to pay upfront

Typically, the more you’re willing to spend upfront, the lower your monthly cost will be. Spending more upfront can also reduce the amount you pay over the course of your contract, which is typically 24 months.

This is called your total cost of ownership (TCO), which is your monthly cost x the term of your contract + any upfront cost.

If you don’t have the money to splash out at the beginning, look for a contract with a low upfront cost, some contracts will even completely forego any upfront cost, which is handy and can open up the door to grabbing your favourite new smartphone while spreading the cost.

How to choose the right mobile network

You might be happy with the service and benefits of your current network, but we think it’s always worth shopping around to see what kind of benefits other networks are bundling into their mobile phone contracts.

The main providers are offering some incredibly tempting extras and flexible contract options at the moment. It’s worth comparing these as they can add a lot of extra value to your contract. Take EE, for instance; it offers free Apple Music for six months on certain contracts. This is worth £60 usually.

We’ve summarised the different offers from each network below to help you settle on the best option for you.

Three

Renowned for piling on loads more data for your money than other networks, Three is a good option if you like take your internet in supersized doses. The biggest boon with Three at the moment is its Go Binge service, which gives you unlimited streaming time on apps like Netflix, Apple Music and TVPlayer (you can see the full list of services here) without eating into your own precious data allowance.

The network now offers ‘Feel at Home’ roaming in 71 countries, which lets you use your data allowance while you’re abroad.

EE

Popular for its affordable deals on flagship phones, EE claims to boast the biggest 4G coverage in the UK, as well as offering a three-month subscription to BT Sport on your mobile when you sign up, plus six months of free Apple Music for pay monthly subscribers.

Vodafone

You can get 24 months of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile or Now TV with certain Vodafone Red Entertainment plans. That’s certainly not a freebie to be sniffed at since some of these services are pretty costly when bought separately.

Recently, Vodafone also announced it was bolstering its roaming options for its Red Entertainment plans. This means you can now use your phone abroad with no additional charge in an expanded 77 countries, which now includes the United States. That’s great for any frequent flyers looking to avoid any surprise bills.

O2

Fancy getting first dibs on gig tickets 48 hours before the rest of the general population? That’s the special treatment you get with O2’s Priority Tickets service when you sign up for a mobile contract.

You also get free access to certain public Wi-Fi networks across the UK, plus O2 now supports roaming in 75 countries.

The network also offers Flexible Tariffs that you can customise each month according to your needs, along with an attractive O2 Refresh service that reduces your bill when you’ve paid off the price of the phone.

iD

This budget busting network comes courtesy of Carphone Warehouse, who knows by now how to keep its mobile customers happy. One of iD’s great features is Data Rollover, which does what it says on the tin. At the end of the month, any unused data from your allowance gets carried over into the next.

Check mobile coverage

One last thing – make sure you check the coverage in your area before you sign up with a new network to avoid getting stuck in a dead spot. Here are the links for the main networks’ coverage checkers:

Wi-Fi calling

For when you simply can’t get any network reception, there’s also Wi-Fi calling. This lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need for any network reception. Your calls and messages simply come out of your tariff’s allowance as normal.

To turn this on, simply go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone 8 Plus and toggle the setting to on.

Are you picking up a bargain iPhone 8 Plus? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.