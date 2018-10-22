iPhone 8 Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Black Friday iPhone 8 Deals: Apple’s affordable smartphone is now even more so this Black Friday. Check out our list of the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Black Friday deals, SIM-free and on contract.

iPhone 8 – Black Friday

Out of all the various devices that compile Apple’s iPhone range, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus stand to benefit the most from Black Friday 2018. When the iPhone 8 was released, it was deemed to be the more affordable iPhone option when compared against the iPhone X, which made sense. This around however, it’s now competing against the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and more importantly, the iPhone XR.

Even though the debate about whether or not £749 counts as affordable rages on, the iPhone XR has definitely been positioned as the cheaper device against other iPhones in the ‘X’ range. This state of affairs seems to leave the iPhone 8 in no man’s land and yet Apple is still dedicated to supporting production of the device (unlike the iPhone X).

In the wake of Apple’s newest iPhones being released, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus received a massive price drops with SIM-free versions of the phones now going for £100 less than their RRP. To sweeten the deal, some retailers are also giving away three months of Apple Music absolutely free with each eligible purchase.

During last year’s Black Friday sale, Very.co.uk ran a banging offer on the iPhone 8. Through the company’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme you could snap up the iPhone 8 for just £560 – cheaper than it is now. As expected, the deal went off like fireworks and we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peels for any similar offers this year. Just be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly throughout the Black Friday season.

iPhone 8 – Deals Live Now

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 8’s recent price drop has led to whole host of deals from various retailers. Scroll on to see our collection of the best iPhone 8 deals that are live right now.

Best iPhone 8 deals – 4-8GB of data Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10) A top deal if you only need a small amount of data with a low monthly cost. Be sure to use our code to take £10 off the upfront cost to get this price.

iPhone 8 Plus – Deals Live Now

The iPhone 8 Plus has received the same great price drop as its smaller sibling, but as the more premium device of the two it provides even better value for money.

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 4-8GB of data iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE If you'd rather pay the bulk of the price upfront in favour of having a low monthly payment then this contract with EE is a great choice. Use the code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.

