iPhone 8 Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Black Friday iPhone 8 Deals: Apple’s affordable smartphone is now even more so this Black Friday. Check out our list of the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Black Friday deals, SIM-free and on contract.
iPhone 8 – Black Friday
Out of all the various devices that compile Apple’s iPhone range, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus stand to benefit the most from Black Friday 2018. When the iPhone 8 was released, it was deemed to be the more affordable iPhone option when compared against the iPhone X, which made sense. This around however, it’s now competing against the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and more importantly, the iPhone XR.
Even though the debate about whether or not £749 counts as affordable rages on, the iPhone XR has definitely been positioned as the cheaper device against other iPhones in the ‘X’ range. This state of affairs seems to leave the iPhone 8 in no man’s land and yet Apple is still dedicated to supporting production of the device (unlike the iPhone X).
Related: Apple Black Friday Deals
In the wake of Apple’s newest iPhones being released, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus received a massive price drops with SIM-free versions of the phones now going for £100 less than their RRP. To sweeten the deal, some retailers are also giving away three months of Apple Music absolutely free with each eligible purchase.
During last year’s Black Friday sale, Very.co.uk ran a banging offer on the iPhone 8. Through the company’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme you could snap up the iPhone 8 for just £560 – cheaper than it is now. As expected, the deal went off like fireworks and we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peels for any similar offers this year. Just be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly throughout the Black Friday season.
iPhone 8 – Deals Live Now
As previously mentioned, the iPhone 8’s recent price drop has led to whole host of deals from various retailers. Scroll on to see our collection of the best iPhone 8 deals that are live right now.
Best iPhone 8 deals – 4-8GB of data
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
A top deal if you only need a small amount of data with a low monthly cost. Be sure to use our code to take £10 off the upfront cost to get this price.
Best iPhone 8 deals – 10-30GB of data
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB, £41.96/month (after cashback) with no upfront on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB, £41.96/month (after cashback) with no upfront on EE
For absolute data junkies, this one's for you. With no upfront cost and 30GB of extra data a month. You also have 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music courtesy of EE.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 10GB, £32/month with £89 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 10GB, £32/month with £89 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2
A decent amount of data for a low price. Be sure to use our code to take the upfront cost down.
Best iPhone 8 SIM-Free Deals
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Of all the different iPhone 8 colours that are available, the space grey model offers the best value for money with the largest discount of £110.
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
It may not be as cheap as Amazon's offering, but John Lewis' two-year warranty makes this purchase a solid option for just a few quid more.
iPhone 8 Plus – Deals Live Now
The iPhone 8 Plus has received the same great price drop as its smaller sibling, but as the more premium device of the two it provides even better value for money.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 4-8GB of data
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE
If you'd rather pay the bulk of the price upfront in favour of having a low monthly payment then this contract with EE is a great choice. Use the code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 10-30GB of data
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 30GB, £33/month and £195 upfront on EE
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 30GB, £33/month and £195 upfront on EE
Combing tons of data with a low upfront and monthly costs, this deal provides excellent value for money. As an additional benefit, signing up to EE grants you three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront on EE.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront on EE.
A heftier monthly price than above but this contract with Vodafone will nab you a massive 50GB of data, no upfront cost and all the aforementioned benefits of joining EE.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – SIM-Free
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
A £100 saving, two-year warranty and three months free of Apple Music? Come on, what's no to love about this incredible deal from John Lewis.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
The same great deal as above but for the 256GB version of the iPhone 8 Plus, so definitely the better option if you know you'll need more than 64GB of storage.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Amazon UK deals
- Currys deals
- John Lewis deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Cyber Monday deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.