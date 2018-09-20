The best iPhone 8 deals for September 2018

Best iPhone 8 Deals: With several new iPhones unveiled, the deals are better than ever for the iPhone 8.

Regardless of whether or your not you’re a fan of the new range of iPhones, you’ve got to love the fact that each new announcement brings a bucket load of discounts for older devices. Case in point, the iPhone 8, which was already touted as the more affordable iPhone against the iPhone X, has had a significant price drop. One might argue that the iPhone 8’s new price point will allow it to do battle with the cheapest device in Apple’s new line-up: the iPhone XR.

If the iPhone 8 is still out of your price range however then don’t worry, just check out our page for the best iPhone 7 deals, which will be updated tomorrow to accommodate the new price drop.

We’ll be the first to admit that when the iPhone 8 was released, the phone’s high price point and lack of gigantic new features meant that an upgrade was hard to justify. With the passage of time and the inevitable decrease in price however, there’s never been a better time to consider buying the iPhone 8, which does have some key differences over its predecessor.

Most importantly, the iPhone 8 has wireless charging while the iPhone 7 does not. Anyone who’s made the jump from wired to wireless charging knows that it’s a fantastic bit of convenience.

The iPhone 8 also comes packed with the A11 Bionic chip, the very same chipset that powers the iPhone X. In logistical terms, the new chipset allows the iPhone 8 to operate 25% faster than its predecessor, making for a sizeably noticeable difference when using your favourite games and apps.

Best iPhone 8 Deals – 4-8GB of data

Right now, there’s much better value for money to be found in the high-data iPhone 8 contracts, but if you’re absolutely sure that a small amount of data is all you need, then we’ve got the deal for you.

Best iPhone 8 deals – 4-8GB of data Apple iPhone 8 64GB Gold – 4GB of data on O2 This contract on O2 comes with a fantastically low upfront cost of just £150. O2 customers also have access to a plethora of incentives including the O2 Priority service which gives out weekly freebies and early gig tickets.

Best iPhone 8 Deals – 10-40GB of data

Here we are; the crème de la crème. The iPhone 8 price drop seems to be felt most in the area of high-data contracts, which are now going for ridiculously low monthly prices and with little to no upfront costs. The clear standout here is EE’s 30GB contract for just £36 a month and no upfront cost – a rate that was unthinkable before and yet, here we are.

Best iPhone 8 Deals – SIM-Free

If none of the contracts featured above particularly float your boat, then you might want to consider buying a SIM-free iPhone 8 instead and coupling it with a SIM from our Best SIM Only Deals page.

When it comes to the SIM-free version of the iPhone 8, you’ve got a couple of solid options to choose from. Going with Amazon will get you the cheapest price available at £587.99 but if you splash out another £11 then you can nab the phone from John Lewis and with it, receive that glorious two-year warranty. The choice is yours.

More of the best iPhone 8 deals

What you need to know about the iPhone 8

The iPhone 8, along with the larger iPhone 8 Plus, was released alongside the pricier iPhone X. It shares some features with its pricier cousin, including the latest A11 Bionic chip that makes it feel slick and responsive. It also introduces fast wireless charging for the first time, letting you top up the battery just by placing it on a wireless charging pad.

Otherwise, you can expect the usual fantastic camera capabilities that have become associated with iPhones. This is thanks to a 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with OIS. The 4.7-inch HD True Tone display can change its temperature to match your environment, making it look better and be less damaging to your eyes. The iPhone 8 currently runs the latest version of iOS 11, which has all the apps and games you could want.

iPhone 8 not the phone for you?

How to pick the right iPhone 8 deal for you

Consider what you’re willing to pay upfront

A good general rule of thumb is that the more you’re willing to spend upfront, the lower your monthly cost will be. Typically, spending more upfront will also reduce the amount you pay over the course of your contract, which is typically 24 months.

This is called your total cost of ownership (TCO), which is your monthly cost x the term of your contract + any upfront cost.

If you don’t have the money to splash out at the beginning, look for a contract with a low upfront cost, some contracts will even completely forego any upfront cost, which is handy.

Work out how much data you need

We’ve talked a lot already about how important data is nowadays. Most of use don’t really care about the number of texts and call minutes you’re given for a contract. Most will give you more than you’ll ever use in a month, if not just giving you an unlimited allowance.

Nowadays, it’s all about data. Data is what you need to browse the internet on your phone, check your emails, stream Netflix or Spotify, or send messages on services like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. The likes of WhatsApp and FaceTime let you make calls and video calls that use your data allowance, too, making call minutes even more redundant.

Streaming video is going to be the biggest data gobbler, so if you plan on using Netflix on the move a lot, make sure you go for a big data package. Having said that, some networks such as Three don’t count Netflix and other services against your allowance, letting you go nuts. Just make sure to read the terms of your contract before going too overboard.

It’s also worth comparing the TCO of higher data tariffs against the lower options. Sometimes you can get more data for the same amount of money, and there’s really no reason not to have more data as it’ll give you some breathing room if you suddenly do become a massive Netflix binger.

How to choose the right mobile network

Unless you’re determined to stick with your current mobile network, you’ve got the extra job of picking a new provider when you upgrade. It could be that one knockout deal makes the decision easy, but if you’re stuck, it doesn’t hurt to get clued up on what the main providers are offering with their phone contracts.

Extra perks and freebies can really help separate one provider from the next. Some contracts will bundle in subscription services for free, like Now TV or Apple Music, so if you’re interested in these already, these can compound the savings. A service like Spotify normally costs £9.99 a month, so over a typical 24 month contract that’s a saving of £240. Not to be sniffed at if you want streaming music from your shiny new iPhone 8.

Three

Lots of people choose Three because the network gives you a heck of a lot more 4G data for your money than others, but there’s an extra bonus in store if you like your data in supersized servings. Three’s Go Binge service gives you unlimited 4G streaming time on apps like Netflix, Apple Music, Soundcloud and loads more without eating into your data allowance.

Vodafone

Vodafone is generously offering a free subscription to services such as NOW TV, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy one if its Red Entertainment packages. That could be a major deciding factor if you’ve been agonising over whether to pick up one of those subscriptions for a while.

If you’re a frequent flyer, the recent expansion of Vodafone’s roaming plans might be of interest. Red Entertainment packages can now be used abroad with no additional cost in 77 countries, including the US, which is great news if you want to avoid nasty surprise bills when you get back from your time abroad.

O2

O2 isn’t known for the being the cheapest network when it comes to contracts on major flagship phones, but it has a couple of great features that make it a solid, reliable choice.

With an O2 Refresh contract, your monthly bill gets split into two payments: the cost of the phone, and your service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone, your bill reduces. You can also choose to trade in your phone to upgrade at any time.

O2 also offers flexible contracts that let you change your airtime tariff up or down once a month, which could come in handy if your mobile habits aren’t consistent.

EE

EE claims to have the biggest 4G coverage in the UK – a major boon if you hate getting caught in a dead spot when you need to do some urgent Googling. The popular network also offers a free six-month Apple Music subscription, as well as a three-month sign-up with BT Sports on mobile.

iD

Carphone Warehouse’s network, iD, is a brilliant option if you’re on a budget, but it’s also got a fantastic Data Rollover feature that might just swing it for certain buyers. At the end of the month, if you haven’t used all of your data allowance, iD kindly rolls it over into your next month.

Make sure you check mobile coverage

Finally, the one thing you should definitely do before you commit to a network is check to make sure the coverage is good in your area. Here are links to coverage checkers for the main networks:

Wi-Fi calling for when you don’t have network reception

If there are still places where you can’t get network coverage, fret not. The iPhone 8 supports something called Wi-Fi Calling, which is also supported by all of the UK’s big network operators. This essentially lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need to have reception from a traditional cell tower.

The calls and texts still come out of your regular allowance as normal, but you should find you have much better call quality over Wi-Fi. To turn this on, on your iPhone 8 just go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and toggle this setting on. This is great if there are certain places where you never get reception, such as in basements.

Move providers but keep your phone number

If you’re moving network providers, say from O2 to EE, you can bring your old phone number with you. No need to message everyone in your phone book with your new digits. To do this, simply contact your old provider either by phone or online and ask for something called a PAC code.

You then take this PAC code and give it to your new provider. This gives them permission to port over your old phone number, which often takes about one business day so be sure to keep your old SIM in the interim if you don’t want to go off the grid. After it’s all done, you’ll have the phone number it’s taken you years to memorise available to use with your shiny new phone and provider. Result.

Are you picking up a bargain iPhone 8? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.