Best iPhone 7 Deals for September 2018

Best iPhone 7 Deals: Looking for a great bargain on Apple’s iPhone 7? Explore our collection of both contract and SIM-free iPhone 7 deals.

Don’t let the number fool you; the iPhone 7 is still a fantastic phone in its own right. Sure, it doesn’t quite match the powerhouse that is the iPhone X but when it comes to stacking up against the iPhone 8, the differences are minimal. Take into account that the iPhone 7 is the best option for getting the full-fat iOS experience at a low price and you’re on to a winner.

SIM-Only Deals

If you’ve nabbed a SIM-free iPhone 7 from our list below but have second thoughts about holding on to your old SIM, you might want to check out our page for the Best SIM Only Deals.

If you want the complete low-down on the specs of the iPhone 7 and it’s numerous features, be sure to check out our iPhone 7 review before you scroll down to the deals.

On the contract side of things, we’ve separated the iPhone 7 into two categories: low-data and high-data packages. Both sections apply to different lifestyles but it’s up to you to decide which category suits you best.

If you’re content with your current SIM card then fear not, we’ve got a handy collection of the best SIM-free iPhone 7 deals nearer the end of this page. Whatever you have in mind, we’ve got the deal for you.

Best iPhone 7 Deals – 4-8GB of data

Some of us just aren’t cut out for a life of constant live-streaming, and there’s no shame in that. These low data contracts are best for anyone who enjoys only a moderate amount of social media and web surfing on the go. What’s more, your self-restraint will bag you a cheaper contract than those found in the high-data category.

Right now, you can use code DEAL20 to instantly save £20 on any upfront cost from Mobiles.co.uk.

Best iPhone 7 Deals – 10-30GB of data

Time to break out the big guns and binge through your favourite Netflix series. These high-data contracts are for internet junkies only – everyone else need not apply. When the Wi-Fi breaks down, you’ll be the first person everyone comes to to tether their device to your mighty data allowance, just be prepared to pay a higher price for the privilege.

The 30GB offer is our pick of the bunch as this will get you ample data for streaming and browsing and nets you a low upfront cost.

Best iPhone 7 deals – 10-30GB of data iPhone 7 32GB – 30gb of data, Unlimited minutes and texts on EE If you're a very heavy data user, you might want to consider this fantastic deal from EE. It also includes 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal as well as BT Sports Mobile for the entirety of your contract. Great if you're a sports fan and some serious added value.

Best iPhone 7 Deals – SIM-Free

If you’re happy with the contract you have and aren’t looking to change anytime soon then these are the deals for you. For the SIM-free iPhone 7, Amazon has the competition beat right now, both on the brand new and refurbished models.

What you need to know about the iPhone 7

Key Features

4.7-inch 326ppi wide-colour-gamut display

32, 128 and 256GB storage options

Water-resistant IP67

A10 Fusion chip

2GB RAM

12MP camera with OIS

7MP front camera

Taptic engine with 3D Touch

How to pick the right iPhone 7 deal for you

Work out how much data you need

Nowadays, call minutes and texts are practically redundant. Most networks will give you more than you’ll ever need – if not just an unlimited amount of each. The amount of data provided is how most contracts now differ, as everyone increasingly uses their phones for the internet and streaming.

With the likes of WhatsApp and FaceTime, people no longer need their call or text allowances, as both of these services will use your data allowance. If you’re stream a lot of video, on YouTube or Netflix for instance, you’ll want to have more data. A safe starting amount for a low data user is around 4-10GB. If you find yourself streaming music and video a lot, you’ll want more.

Having more data will also mean you can tether your secondary device like a laptop or tablet to use your phone’s data allowance over a mobile hotspot.

Make sure you compare the contract prices for both low and high data contracts. Sometimes you can get more data for exactly the same price, and there’s no reason not to have the extra data just in case. It gives you a bit of breathing room if you decide you do want to tether a second device or stream a lot of content.

Consider what you’re willing to pay upfront

Buying a phone outright SIM free can be seriously expensive. But as phones get older, their cost also tends to decrease. This is one of the reasons why the iPhone 7 is now a good budget choice even though it was a flagship phone less than two years ago.

As the iPhone 7 is a bit older, you’re typically expected to pay less upfront than when it first launched. This is great news as it means you can spread the cost. Having said that, the general rule still applies: the more you pay upfront, the less you pay for the total cost of ownership (TCO).

TCO is calculated by taking the monthly cost and multiplying that by the length of the contract (typically 24 months). Then simply add the upfront cost to calculate how much you’ll have spent by the end.

How to choose the right mobile network

If you’ve had a great experience with one particular network, the thought of leaving it for the sake of a better deal elsewhere can be daunting. But there’s a good chance you might even end up feeling more at home once you’ve settled into a new network and exploited some of its perks and features.

Take Three and O2. Both providers have some cracking extras that could well clinch it for the undecided shopper. Three’s Go Binge Service is a brilliant bonus that gives you unlimited 4G streaming on top apps like Netflix, Deezer and TVPlayer without guzzling your own data allowance.

Sign up with O2 and you get access to Priority Tickets, which lets you buy gig tickets 48 hours before everyone else. There’s also O2 Refresh, letting you trade in your phone at any time to upgrade, as well as cutting your monthly bill once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone.

O2 also has introduced Flexible Tariffs that give you the option of changing your airtime tariff up or down once a month – a great option if your phone needs and habits change drastically from month to month because of work, travel or social commitments.

Make sure you check out what free subscription services the networks are offering along with their mobile deals. It might be that there’s a perfect package waiting for you somewhere that you didn’t know existed.

Vodafone is giving customers the pick of a NOW TV Entertainment Pass, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV with certain Red Entertainment packages at the moment, while EE is offering Apple Music and BT Sports. It’s worth factoring in the usual cost of these services (provided you actually want them) when weighing up different contract prices.

Check network coverage

Good coverage for calls and mobile data in your area is important, and luckily the main networks offer a coverage checker on their website, as well as boasting fairly unapologetically about just how far their coverage stretches. EE claims to have the biggest 4G coverage in the UK, while it was actually O2 that won the best network coverage in the 2018 uSwitch Mobile Awards.

Here are links to the main coverage checkers so you can be sure you’re not living in a total dead spot before you sign up:

Wi-Fi calling

If you find yourself struggling for network coverage in certain locations, but you do have access to Wi-Fi, then Wi-Fi calling might be your saviour. This lets you use your internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need for reception from a traditional cellular tower. This is great if you’re working somewhere that’s not got great reception like a basement and can seriously alleviate network woes.

To turn on Wi-Fi calling, on an iPhone 7 simply go to: Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and enable the option. All of the UK’s big network operators now support Wi-Fi calling.

Transfer your old phone number

If you decide to take up a new contract and change network provider, the great news is that you can take your old phone number with you. To do this, you’ll simply need to phone up your old operator and ask for a PAC code. Then you contact your new provider – either over the phone or often online – and give them this PAC code.

The PAC code basically gives permission for your number to be ported across from one provider to the other. This whole process typically takes one business day, so it’s worth keeping your old SIM around until it happens. But the good news is that you don’t need to message everyone in your phone book to tell them you have a new phone number like days gone by.

