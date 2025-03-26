:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

There’s no iPhone 16e Amazon Spring deal, but this is better

Thomas Deehan
Those hoping for a discount on Apple’s latest iPhone shouldn’t be too disappointed, as there’s a solid alternative available.

The iPhone 16e might be Apple’s replacement to the iPhone SE, but at £599 it no longer holds its predecessor’s more affordable price tag, and to make it cheaper than the iPhone 16, there are quite a few concessions to contend with. If you’re looking for a more feature packed iPhone at the same price then Amazon’s got you covered.

As part of the retailer’s Spring Sale, you can now buy the outstanding iPhone 14 Plus for just £599, getting you tons of features you won’t find on the iPhone 16e, all without having to pay any extra.

iPhone 14 Plus is now the same price as the iPhone 16e

iPhone 14 Plus is now the same price as the iPhone 16e

With a larger display, MagSafe charging and an extra camera on the back, the iPhone 14 Plus is now a better option as an affordable Apple upgrade than the iPhone 16e.

It’s also worth mentioning that the 14 Plus originally went for the significantly higher price of £949 at launch, making the current £599 price tag an undeniable bargain. Of course, if you’re not up to date on the latest specs, allow me to fill you in on how the 14 Plus differs from the 16e.

Right off the bat, you’re getting a much larger screen. The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch panel which towers above the 6.1-inch panel on the 16e, and makes the former better suited for gaming, reading and streaming.

There’s also an extra camera on the rear of the iPhone 14 Plus, while the iPhone 16e features no secondary ultra-wide camera whatsoever. This might not be a deal-breaker for everyone, but it is worth bearing in mind if you do enjoy taking ultra-wide shots.

Unlike the 16e, the 14 Plus boasts MagSafe charging which can be handy in a pinch, particularly with a MagSafe compatible power bank in tow. While the 16e does have wireless charging, it requires a MagSafe-ready case in order to align correctly with MagSafe docks.

There are only two key areas where you’ll be missing out on the iPhone 14 Plus; the iPhone 16e has a newer chipset and USB-C. On the former point, I still anticipate that the iPhone 14 Plus will be supported for quite some time to come, as is the Apple way, it just won’t extend beyond the iPhone 16e’s lifespan.

Still, at just £599 the iPhone 14 Plus is easily the phone that I would buy over the iPhone 16e as you’re still getting access to the wonders of iOS, but with a larger display to help make the most of it.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

