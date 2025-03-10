The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

It’s taken some time but the iPhone 16 price drop we’ve been waiting for has finally materialised over at Amazon.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 16 currently sits with a £799 RRP at the Apple Store, but if you’re quick and head on over to Amazon then you can knock £100 off that tag, letting you buy the iPhone 16 new for just £699.

That’s an absolute bargain for anyone who wants to upgrade to one of the latest iPhones on the cheap, particularly as the phone won’t be getting an official price cut of that magnitude until the iPhone 17 eventually comes to market, but that won’t happen until nearer the end of the year.

With all the talk of the iPhone 16e as of late, you might be wondering if that phone presents a better value buy but with this deal resulting in only a £100 price difference between the two phones, I’d argue that the iPhone 16 is a far better pick, for a handful of reasons.

For starters, you’re getting a far more advanced camera system. There’s a 48MP Fusion Camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide (the latter of which is completely non-existent on the 16e). Those two lenses can pump out some incredible quality shots, with Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter noting in his review:

“Regardless of what I was shooting, whether that was a scenic vista in Hawaii or something as monotonous as my local Tube station, shots were packed with detail, boasted excellent clarity and offered fairly true-to-life colour reproduction.”

You also get access to key filming modes like Cinematic and Action, the former of which adds a cinematic-level bokeh to your footage in real time. Unfortunately, both of these modes are absent on the iPhone 16e.

There’s also the Camera Control button on the side which admittedly, hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea, but I find myself using it quite a lot. At the very least, it’s a easy means of opening the camera app quickly, but I find it useful for jumping between the iPhone 16’s different photographic styles (I’ve got a soft spot for the atmospheric Stark B&W option).

At just £699, the iPhone 16 is now far more of a competitive handset, positioning itself as a cheaper option than the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 9. There’s no telling how long it’ll be at this price, so I recommend making use of it while you can.