Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

It’s taken some time but the iPhone 16 price drop we’ve been waiting for has finally materialised over at Amazon.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 16 currently sits with a £799 RRP at the Apple Store, but if you’re quick and head on over to Amazon then you can knock £100 off that tag, letting you buy the iPhone 16 new for just £699.

That’s an absolute bargain for anyone who wants to upgrade to one of the latest iPhones on the cheap, particularly as the phone won’t be getting an official price cut of that magnitude until the iPhone 17 eventually comes to market, but that won’t happen until nearer the end of the year.

The iPhone 16 has £100 off for a limited time

The iPhone 16 has £100 off for a limited time

Amazon has just taken £100 off the iPhone 16, making it an affordable upgrade for those who want one of the latest Apple phones at a reasonable price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now just £699
View Deal

With all the talk of the iPhone 16e as of late, you might be wondering if that phone presents a better value buy but with this deal resulting in only a £100 price difference between the two phones, I’d argue that the iPhone 16 is a far better pick, for a handful of reasons.

For starters, you’re getting a far more advanced camera system. There’s a 48MP Fusion Camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide (the latter of which is completely non-existent on the 16e). Those two lenses can pump out some incredible quality shots, with Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter noting in his review:

“Regardless of what I was shooting, whether that was a scenic vista in Hawaii or something as monotonous as my local Tube station, shots were packed with detail, boasted excellent clarity and offered fairly true-to-life colour reproduction.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

You also get access to key filming modes like Cinematic and Action, the former of which adds a cinematic-level bokeh to your footage in real time. Unfortunately, both of these modes are absent on the iPhone 16e.

There’s also the Camera Control button on the side which admittedly, hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea, but I find myself using it quite a lot. At the very least, it’s a easy means of opening the camera app quickly, but I find it useful for jumping between the iPhone 16’s different photographic styles (I’ve got a soft spot for the atmospheric Stark B&W option).

At just £699, the iPhone 16 is now far more of a competitive handset, positioning itself as a cheaper option than the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 9. There’s no telling how long it’ll be at this price, so I recommend making use of it while you can.

You might like…

This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

Thomas Deehan 44 mins ago
This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
I never thought I’d see the Pixel 9 this cheap so soon

I never thought I’d see the Pixel 9 this cheap so soon

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access