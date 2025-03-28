:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now the same price as the iPhone 16 Plus

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

In what is easily the best iPhone deal I’ve seen all year, you can now buy last year’s flagship for a bargain price.

While it might be tempting to opt for one of the smartphones in the latest iPhone 16 range, I’d argue that there’s much better value to be found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, courtesy of the Amazon Spring sale.

Amazon’s just brought the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max down to only £899, making it a whole 20% cheaper than its original £1199 launch price. At that rate, it costs the same as the iPhone 16 Plus, but you’re getting far more bang for your buck with the 15 Pro Max.

For starters, this model contains 256GB storage as standard, meaning that you’ll have far more space to hold on to your favourite photos, videos and apps compared to the 128GB iPhone 16 Plus.

The flagship, despite not having the Camera Control button that’s exclusive to the iPhone 16 range, still features a superior camera set-up than what you’ll find on most smartphones nowadays.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “for me, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does a little bit of everything: colours are natural and realistic and details are present without looking oversharpened. The iPhone also remains incredibly reliable, producing a usable image pretty much every single time – I can’t say this about the Galaxy Ultra series.”

If you’re worried about missing out on Apple Intelligence and any features that Apple’s take on AI might be getting down the line then fear not, you’re covered there too. The 15 Pro Max (just like the iPhone 15 Pro) can run Apple Intelligence without bother, and its A18 Pro chipset also blitzes through any tasks you throw at it.

You can even run triple-A games locally on the phone itself, with titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage being available on the App Store.

Even though the Pro Max features the same 6.7-inch sized screen as the 16 Plus, the display tech couldn’t be more different. The 16 Plus still runs everything at 60Hz while the 15 Pro Max features a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate which makes it far better suited for gaming and scrolling through apps.

No matter how you look at it, this offer on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of those rare Apple bargains that should be snapped up immediately by anyone looking to upgrade.

