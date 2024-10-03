iPhone 15 Plus is now the biggest Apple bargain around

Anyone seeking out an iPhone bargain needs to head over to Giffgaff, where the iPhone 15 Plus is going for a song.

O2’s budget-focused MVNO has an extensive refurb programme running, and it’s selling refurbished iPhone 15 Plus handsets for as little as £599.

That’s for models in ‘Good’ condition, which means that they “might have marks on the body and screen”, but will otherwise “run beautifully”.

If you want something a little closer to brand new condition, Giffgaff is also selling iPhone 15 Plus models in ‘Excellent’ condition, which means “the body and screen are pristine”. You’ll need to pay £699 for those handsets, but that’s still £100 cheaper than the current brand new price of £799.

Save up to £200 on an iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus is available at up to a £200 discount on Giffgaff in refurbished condition. Giffgaff

Refurbished

From £599 View Deal

We gave the iPhone 15 Plus a hugely positive 4-star review at the time, and we revisited that review quite recently. In our final words on the matter, we concluded that “The iPhone 15 Plus has carved out its niche with a discounted price in the UK along with several previously Pro-exclusive features like Dynamic Island tech, a new 48MP camera and impressively strong battery life that make it a tempting alternative to the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max”.

This was with a view to the iPhone 15 Plus’s latest brand new price, of course. When you knock £100 off, it obviously becomes an even bigger recommendation.

We particularly rate the iPhone 15 Plus’s large 6.7-inch OLED display, as well as its exceptional camera performance. Meanwhile, Apple’s refined design makes it even nicer to hold.

That fresh design also includes the Dynamic Island that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro, granting more screen space and providing helpful widget-like animations where previously there was a huge display notch.

It’s still a great buy, especially for those who like their iPhone screens to be nice and big, but who don’t want to pay anything like Pro prices.