Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s current flagship smartphone that’s packed with tons of useful features which makes it a fantastic handset for most iOS devotees.

Built with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and rounded up with a Ceramic Shield glass front, the iPhone 15 is designed to look and feel more durable than ever before. 

Running on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 is impressively fast and able to handle multitasking between apps in its stride. Not only that, but even intensive triple-A games perform perfectly with no disruptive lag or stutter. 

Previously reserved from just Pro and Pro Max models, the iPhone 15 now includes the Dynamic Island, which is utilised by many apps such as Spotify and Audible, allowing you to control your content without needing to dive deep into your phone.

Its dual-camera system features a massive 48MP main lens that can capture sharper and more detailed images than before, with everything from close-ups to ultrawide snaps looking picture perfect. 

Although deals on iPhones can feel like a rare occurrence, this doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be found. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 15 deals below so you can grab yourself a bargain without the hard work of scouring the internet yourself.

Best iPhone 15 deals right now:

Found your perfect iPhone 15 deal and now just need an iPad to go along with it? We’ve got you covered with our best iPad Air deals, which lists the best current offers available. We’ve also rounded up the best Apple Studio Display deals and best AirPods deals.

If you’re still not sure whether an iPhone is the right smartphone for you, then be sure to visit our best smartphones list, where we’ve rounded up the best Androids and iPhones for all budgets.

More iPhone 15 deals:

UK iPhone 15 offers:

US iPhone 15 offers:

How good is the iPhone 15?

iPhone 15 in hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Is this the iPhone worth buying?

Pros

  • Welcome switch to USB-C
  • Really good camera
  • Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14
  • Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch

Cons

  • No true telephoto camera
  • Still no 120Hz display
  • USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds

In our iPhone 15 review we said, “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

