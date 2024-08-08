Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s current flagship smartphone that’s packed with tons of useful features which makes it a fantastic handset for most iOS devotees.

Built with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and rounded up with a Ceramic Shield glass front, the iPhone 15 is designed to look and feel more durable than ever before.

Running on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 is impressively fast and able to handle multitasking between apps in its stride. Not only that, but even intensive triple-A games perform perfectly with no disruptive lag or stutter.

Previously reserved from just Pro and Pro Max models, the iPhone 15 now includes the Dynamic Island, which is utilised by many apps such as Spotify and Audible, allowing you to control your content without needing to dive deep into your phone.

Its dual-camera system features a massive 48MP main lens that can capture sharper and more detailed images than before, with everything from close-ups to ultrawide snaps looking picture perfect.

How good is the iPhone 15?

Is this the iPhone worth buying? Pros Welcome switch to USB-C

Really good camera

Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14

Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch Cons No true telephoto camera

Still no 120Hz display

USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds

In our iPhone 15 review we said, “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”