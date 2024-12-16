Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPhone 16 when my favourite iPhone is going cheap

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Even though the iPhone 16 range is on store shelves, I’d argue skipping it entirely in favour of this particular Apple deal.

Since the iPhone 16’s release, yesteryear’s iPhone 15 had its price dropped from £799 to £699, but now it’s fallen even further to just £679, giving you even better value for money on what is easily my favourite iPhone of the last few years.

It’s worth mentioning that if you are looking to make an upgrade before Christmas then the iPhone 15 in sunny yellow is the only model that can arrive in time, with stock seemingly flying off the shelves, so it’s best not to wait around to make use of this offer.

While I will admit that there are certain features of the iPhone 16 that do tempt me, such as the improved ultrawide camera and the Action Button adopted from the Pro-level iPhones, this is the first time in quite a while that I haven’t been compelled to upgrade, and it’s all thanks to the iPhone 15.

I used the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 before it but while those phones had plenty going for them, it was the iPhone 15 that finally gave me exactly what I was looking for from an entry-level iPhone.

For starters, I still can’t get over having a USB-C port on the iPhone. The fact that I no longer need to bring a separate cable with me to work or on holiday is a huge boon, relying on a single trusty USB-C cable to charge my handset, headphones and tablet.

Beyond the charging upgrade, the iPhone 15 also got a major uptick in the camera department. Previous entry-level iPhones had to make do with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses, but the 15 bumped up that wide-angle lens to a slick 48MP.

What this means is that you get far more detail than ever before with this phone, and it’s allowed me to crop various pictures to find the right framing and all without ever losing the sharpness of an image.

The iPhone 15 also adopted the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro, doing away with the garish notch of old and utilising something that brings far more functionality to the table. Key apps like Spotify and Deliveroo will use the Dynamic Island to show information like the current song that’s playing, or the delivery time of your order.

Even though I’m now beyond the first-year mark with my iPhone 15, I’m still enamoured with all that this humble handset can do, and being able to nab it for just a fraction of its original price makes it too good of a buy to miss for anyone after a newer iPhone.

