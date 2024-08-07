iPhone 14 Pro Max is now cheaper than the base iPhone 15

You can now buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max for a much cheaper price than a brand new iPhone 15.

Head over to Cheapest Electrical on eBay, and you’ll find the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in refurbished ‘Very Good’ condition, selling for £599.49. That’s literally half of its £1,199 launch price.

What’s more, if you apply the code BRIGHT10 at checkout, you’ll bring that price down further to £539.54. When you consider that the iPhone 15 starts from £799, you’ll appreciate what a bargain this is.

It’s true that these particular iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets are refurbished, but the seller (which is an established business with a 99.6% positive rating) describes them as “a customer return or ex-display item” that “may have some noticeable marks on the casing/screen and possible box damage or replaced box”.

The Very Good rating means that these phones “may show slight wear such as light body scratches,” as well as “Very light screen scratches, invisible when lit”.

Each handset comes with a 12 month guarantee, and the battery health is guaranteed to be at least 80%.

We like the iPhone 14 Pro Max a lot, having awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “It’s big and heavy, but also fantastic in so many ways,” we concluded.

Those ways include a stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, outstanding performance that will stay fast for years to come, reliably great cameras in all conditions, excellent battery life, and Apple’s innovative Dynamic Island notch.

The latter replaces the old unsightly iPhone screen notch with a more subtle island that animates according to the app and task, surfacing useful information.

It remains a brilliant phone, even after the launch of the iPhone 15 range. At this significantly cheaper price, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a total bargain.