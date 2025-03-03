Sorry iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is cheaper

The new iPhone 16e might be skewed as Apple’s ‘entry-level’ handset, but its value proposition has just been undermined by an older flagship.

The iPhone 16e is in a tricky position. By all means, being able to nab a phone with the high powered A18 Bionic chipset for less, is a great idea in theory, but the phone itself is missing a handful of features in order to obtain its more affordable price point. By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not only £20 cheaper, but it also packs a ton of those features not found on the 16e.

Right now you can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Giffgaff for just £579 refurbished and in ‘like new’ condition. Not only is that mega drop on the phone’s original £1199 asking price, but it also comes with a two year warranty for added peace of mind.

While there’s no denying that the iPhone 16e has the upper hand as far as chipsets are concerned, and will no doubt be supported further into the future than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s definitely not a slouch where all other features are concerned.

For instance, the biggest upgrade compared to the 16e is easily the selection of available cameras. Whilst the 16e features just one 48MP rear-facing camera, the 14 Pro Max boasts a trio of sensors that provide more flexibility for whatever scenario you’re trying to capture.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “smart HDR levels out dynamic range well, dealing with trickier lighting conditions with ease and consistently churning out great images with accurate colours. The bigger sensor gives a more natural bokeh effect too, so you can get the silky blurry background with the foreground in focus without switching to the dedicated portrait mode.”

You’re also getting a much larger display on the Pro Max at 6.7-inches, making it better suited for reading articles in Apple News, catching up on a bit of Netflix or even building the perfect hand in a round of Balatro.

Although the 14 Pro Max doesn’t have USB-C charging, being amongst the last generation of iPhones to use Apple’s Lightning port, it does have wireless charging over MagSafe.

For all that you get for the money, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bargain at just £579, and I’d sooner recommend it to most people who are looking for a fully-featured iPhone on the cheap.