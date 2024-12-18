iPhone 14 Pro is now nearly as cheap as Apple’s budget SE phone

You can now pick up the classy iPhone 14 Pro for almost as cheap as the latest iPhone SE.

Giffgaff’s refurbishment programme turns up some brilliant deals, and this is one of them. It gets you an iPhone 14 Pro in certified refurbished condition from just £439. That’s just £10 more than an iPhone SE (2022) direct from Apple.

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Pro for just £439 The iPhone 14 Pro is available in refurbished condition for just £439, which is a huge saving on its launch price. GiffGaff

Refurbished condition

Now £439 View Deal

Make no mistake, the iPhone 14 Pro is a way better phone than the iPhone SE (2022) in literally every way – unless you prioritise the smallest form factor way above all other considerations. Even then, the iPhone 14 Pro is pretty darned compact.

It also has a newer, faster A16 Bionic processor; a bigger, faster, more vibrant 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a triple camera system that takes significantly better and more flexible photos.

It’s worth acknowledging that we’re comparing a refurbished product to a brand new one here, but that isn’t the issue you might think it is. At the price quoted above you’re getting a product in ‘Good’ condition, which “might have marks on the body and screen”.

However, it’s guaranteed to “run beautifully”, and Giffgaff supplies a 12 month guarantee if it doesn’t.

If you’re averse to any sort of scratch on your phone, you can upgrade all the way to a ‘Like New’ model for £659. These have “no visible scratches on the screen and body”.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

That’s still an absolute bargain for a phone to which our Editor Max Parker granted a 4.5 out of 5 score. “The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent phone,” he concluded.

Summarising the iPhone 14 Pro’s qualities, Max said: “The Dynamic Island is a silly name but turns an annoying design quirk into something useful, while the cameras are very powerful if pushing them to the limit is of interest. The display remains gorgeous, while the performance boosts might not make themselves known for a few years yet.”

That last point is key here, because the iPhone 14 Pro being sold here will still feel fast and fresh today. Apple’s excellent hardware and lengthy software support makes sure of that.