iPhone 14 Pro is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

You can now pick up an iPhone 14 Pro for cheaper than the price of a mid-range phone.

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 14 Pro handsets in ‘Good’ condition for just £469. When you consider that this is a phone that was retailing for £1,099 less than a year ago, that’s outstanding value.

These aren’t brand new handsets of course, which means they might have a few marks on the body and screen. However, Giffgaff insists that they “run beautifully”.

What’s more, the UK operator supplies a 12 month warranty with every handset, meaning you’re covered if the phone isn’t up to scratch.

We still rate the iPhone 14 Pro very highly, even with the more recent launch of the iPhone 15 Pro. We called it “a fantastic phone” in our 4.5-star review, praising its beautifully bright screen, its versatile camera system, and its clever new Dynamic Island system.

The latter replaces the unsightly notch of older iPhones with a neat little island, which features useful widget-like notifications depending on the application.

This was also the iPhone where Apple introduced a couple of excellent safety features, including crash detection (so it automatically notifies emergency services if you’re in a car crash) and Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature. The latter lets you send for help even when you’re out of mobile network range.

With the iPhone 14 Pro’s superb performance (the same A16 Bionic chip powers the current iPhone 15) and legendary software support, it’s going to remain fast and fluid for years to come. It’s certainly a better phone than any brand new handset with a £500 RRP.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

