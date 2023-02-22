iPhone 14 Pro gets a rare SIM-free discount

The iPhone 14 Pro was really hard to get for a while, but now you can grab one outright with a hefty discount.

Skip on over to Amazon and you’ll see the iPhone 14 Pro for £1,149, which is a saving of £60 or 5%. It’s rare to see SIM-free discounts on buying the current flagship iPhones, so this is a good one to jump on while it lasts.

As the phone arrived unlocked, you’ll be able to use it on a mobile network of your choosing and benefit from the fastest 5G speeds in your area.

Get £60 off when you buy the iPhone 14 Pro outright Amazon is selling the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) for a discount right now. You can get it unlocked to use on any network for £60 off Amazon

Save £60

Now £1,149 View Deal

The phone is brand new, comes with 256GB of storage and is available in three colours – deep purple, silver and space black. You can purchase the AppleCare plan separately if you’d like to insure your phone against damage.

This version of the iPhone 14 Pro has the smaller 6.1-inch (compared to the 6.7-inch Pro Max version) Super Retina XDR display. It’s the first iPhone to come with an always-on display and boasts the Dynamic Island which takes Apple’s unpopular ‘notch’ and turns it into a feature showing contextual information from your favourite apps.

Battery life has been improved with this model, and it should be enough to get you through much longer than 24 hours. Meanwhile the cameras are the best Apple has ever produced in an iPhone. It has a 48-megapixel main sensor, which is also the largest sensor Apple has ever included in an iPhone.

Our reviewer, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker says the iPhone 14 Pro is the phone to get if you’re upgrading from an older iPhone.

He wrote: “The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent phone, even if it’s not necessarily a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro. If you’re coming from an older model – maybe an 11 Pro or one of the non-Pro phones – then the differences can be stark.

“The Dynamic Island is a silly name but turns an annoying design quirk into something useful, while the cameras are very powerful if pushing them to the limit is of interest. The display remains gorgeous, while the performance boosts might not make themselves known for a few years yet.”