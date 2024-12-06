Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Upgrade your iPhone the sustainable way with Giffgaff’s refurbished offers on the iPhone 14 Plus. Shop today and pay as little as £349. 

Black Friday might be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag a great deal on this phone. The iPhone 14 is now just £349 refurbished from Giffgaff. This price is for the phone in ‘good’ condition with 128GB of data, meaning there may be some noticeable wear and tear on the body and light scratches on the screen, but the phone itself runs beautifully. These devices are all cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working order. 

Save more than 60% on the iPhone 14 Plus

Save more than 60% on the iPhone 14 Plus

This Giffgaff deal bags you an iPhone 14 Plus without costing the earth. Head there now to buy a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus in a variety of conditions with the cheapest starting at just £349. That’s 63% off the phone’s RRP just two years after launch.

Of course, you can increase the condition to ‘very good’, ‘excellent’ and ‘like new’ for similar savings if you’d prefer less (or zero) wear and tear, with the priciest option being ‘like new’ at a still incredibly affordable £509. 

Shop today to save up to £600 on the iPhone 14 Plus compared to its original RRP just two years ago. That’s an incredible 63% saving. 

Is the Apple iPhone 14 Plus worth buying? 

iPhone 14 Plus
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The bigger iPhone 14 is the better choice

Pros

  • Excellent battery life
  • Light design works well with the big screen
  • Fast and reliable performance

Cons

  • Some sacrifices for a high price
  • No ProMotion
  • No telephoto camera

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s large-screen iPhone released in 2022. 

The smartphone features the powerful A15 Bionic chipset, plenty of safety features and a spacious 6.7-inch display perfect for watching videos, playing games and snapping photos. 

When it comes to its dual camera system, the main 12-megapixel sensor offers improved low-light performance, while the Action Mode helps stabilise video for smoother results. 

The phone also has the best battery life of any iPhone 14 model, with fast charging offering 50% battery in 30 minutes when it comes time to recharge. 

Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker awarded the iPhone 14 Plus a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising the phone’s lightweight design, fast and reliable performance and excellent battery life.  

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPhone 14 Plus review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you want the top-end iPhone in 2024, head to EE to save £100 on the iPhone 16 Pro and pick it up for £899. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

