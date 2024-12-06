Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Upgrade your iPhone the sustainable way with Giffgaff’s refurbished offers on the iPhone 14 Plus. Shop today and pay as little as £349.

Black Friday might be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag a great deal on this phone. The iPhone 14 is now just £349 refurbished from Giffgaff. This price is for the phone in ‘good’ condition with 128GB of data, meaning there may be some noticeable wear and tear on the body and light scratches on the screen, but the phone itself runs beautifully. These devices are all cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working order.

Save more than 60% on the iPhone 14 Plus This Giffgaff deal bags you an iPhone 14 Plus without costing the earth. Head there now to buy a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus in a variety of conditions with the cheapest starting at just £349. That’s 63% off the phone’s RRP just two years after launch. Giffgaff

Was £949

From £349 View Deal

Of course, you can increase the condition to ‘very good’, ‘excellent’ and ‘like new’ for similar savings if you’d prefer less (or zero) wear and tear, with the priciest option being ‘like new’ at a still incredibly affordable £509.

Shop today to save up to £600 on the iPhone 14 Plus compared to its original RRP just two years ago. That’s an incredible 63% saving.

Is the Apple iPhone 14 Plus worth buying?

The bigger iPhone 14 is the better choice Pros Excellent battery life

Light design works well with the big screen

Fast and reliable performance Cons Some sacrifices for a high price

No ProMotion

No telephoto camera

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s large-screen iPhone released in 2022.

The smartphone features the powerful A15 Bionic chipset, plenty of safety features and a spacious 6.7-inch display perfect for watching videos, playing games and snapping photos.

When it comes to its dual camera system, the main 12-megapixel sensor offers improved low-light performance, while the Action Mode helps stabilise video for smoother results.

The phone also has the best battery life of any iPhone 14 model, with fast charging offering 50% battery in 30 minutes when it comes time to recharge.

Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker awarded the iPhone 14 Plus a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising the phone’s lightweight design, fast and reliable performance and excellent battery life.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPhone 14 Plus review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you want the top-end iPhone in 2024, head to EE to save £100 on the iPhone 16 Pro and pick it up for £899.