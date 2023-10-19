iPhone 14 Plus is now considerably cheaper than the iPhone 15

For anyone looking towards their next iPhone upgrade, you might want to skip out on the iPhone 15 as the 14 Plus is now massively discounted.

The iPhone 14 Plus originally went for an eye-watering £949 at launch, but you can nab a professionally refurbished version of the phone right now from just £569 over at Giffgaff. At that price, the 14 Plus massively undercuts the £799 asking price of the iPhone 15, making the former far more of a bargain upgrade right now.

Even though it’s since been superseded by the iPhone 15 Plus, the 14 Plus is still a great phone in 2023 and it’ll continue to be so for quite some time yet. Part of the reason for this is that the 14 Plus is set to receive multiple years of software and security updates, so you can rest assured that you’ll still be enjoying Apple’s latest iOS features down the line.

Of course, the biggest feature of the iPhone 14 Plus is its gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display that elevates almost every app you can think of. GPS directions whilst driving are easier to look at, while the latest content from Netflix and Disney Plus looks incredible with more screen real estate to really show off their direction.

The larger body also means that the iPhone 14 Plus can run for longer on a single charge than smaller iPhones, making this the better buy if you constantly find yourself on the hunt for a charger at the end of the day.

As one would expect for a modern iPhone, the 14 Plus can produce some genuinely eye-catching shots, with Editor Max Parker noting in his review: “in daylight conditions, the iPhone 14 Plus is an excellent camera, and you’ll really notice the jump in quality if you’re coming from something like an iPhone 11. Colours are rich and natural, and detail is good – unless you start zooming in. There’s also a more natural-looking background blur thanks to the larger sensor.”

There’s plenty to like about the iPhone 14 Plus, but when it’s available for such a cheap price, it’s the obvious winner for anyone moving on up from an older handset.