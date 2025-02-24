The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 16e

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16e last week, but now the powerful iPhone 14 Plus is on clearance at a much better price.

Just as Apple pulled back the curtain on its long awaited follow up to the iPhone SE, the company also quietly sunsetted the iPhone 14 range for good, as the phone retailed at the same £599 price point as the iPhone 16e.

In an effort to get rid of excess stock however, it’s now possible to get an iPhone 14 Plus for the absurdly low price of just £499. That’s an absolute bargain when you consider all that the phone has to offer, alongside the fact that it originally went for £849 when it first launched.

iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance After the announcement of the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance and offers much better value for money, with a bigger screen and incredible battery life. Argos

Was £849 at launch

Now just £499 View Deal

Even though the phone uses Apple’s older Lightning port (the iPhone 14 series was the last of Apple’s handsets to feature it), the 14 Plus still has a ton of great assets that make it an excellent phone worth buying in 2025.

For starters, the phone has a gigantic 6.7-inch display which offers up more real estate for watching films and TV shows, gaming and scrolling through social media. The larger chassis also holds a bigger battery than the standard iPhone 14, which we found to be the phone’s killer feature.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “if you’re after the iPhone with the best battery life, then the 14 Plus is the way to go. It lasts longer than both the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro Max in my tests, and it’s the only current iPhone that can – with some slight usage management – last two days.”

If you’re the type of person who relies on their phone for payments, e-tickets, directions and more – having that degree of longevity to hand can be a lifesaver. Plus, because of MagSafe compatibility, you can always attach a wireless battery pack in a pinch.

The 14 Plus is no slouch in the camera department either. Sure, its 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses aren’t the best for retaining detail when zooming in, but the initial pictures capture tons of colour and sharpness, making for the type of eye-catching snaps that you’ll want to share on social media.

Even at full price, the iPhone 14 Plus was easy to recommend from the 14 range but now that it’s down to just £499, it’s a much bigger bargain than Apple’s new ‘entry-level’ handset.