Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 16e

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16e last week, but now the powerful iPhone 14 Plus is on clearance at a much better price.

Just as Apple pulled back the curtain on its long awaited follow up to the iPhone SE, the company also quietly sunsetted the iPhone 14 range for good, as the phone retailed at the same £599 price point as the iPhone 16e.

In an effort to get rid of excess stock however, it’s now possible to get an iPhone 14 Plus for the absurdly low price of just £499. That’s an absolute bargain when you consider all that the phone has to offer, alongside the fact that it originally went for £849 when it first launched.

iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance

iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance

After the announcement of the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Plus is now on clearance and offers much better value for money, with a bigger screen and incredible battery life.

  • Argos
  • Was £849 at launch
  • Now just £499
View Deal

Even though the phone uses Apple’s older Lightning port (the iPhone 14 series was the last of Apple’s handsets to feature it), the 14 Plus still has a ton of great assets that make it an excellent phone worth buying in 2025.

For starters, the phone has a gigantic 6.7-inch display which offers up more real estate for watching films and TV shows, gaming and scrolling through social media. The larger chassis also holds a bigger battery than the standard iPhone 14, which we found to be the phone’s killer feature.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “if you’re after the iPhone with the best battery life, then the 14 Plus is the way to go. It lasts longer than both the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro Max in my tests, and it’s the only current iPhone that can – with some slight usage management – last two days.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

If you’re the type of person who relies on their phone for payments, e-tickets, directions and more – having that degree of longevity to hand can be a lifesaver. Plus, because of MagSafe compatibility, you can always attach a wireless battery pack in a pinch.

The 14 Plus is no slouch in the camera department either. Sure, its 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses aren’t the best for retaining detail when zooming in, but the initial pictures capture tons of colour and sharpness, making for the type of eye-catching snaps that you’ll want to share on social media.

Even at full price, the iPhone 14 Plus was easy to recommend from the 14 range but now that it’s down to just £499, it’s a much bigger bargain than Apple’s new ‘entry-level’ handset.

You might like…

Save nearly 50% on the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones

Save nearly 50% on the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones

Jessica Gorringe 19 mins ago
Take $300 off Eufy’s four-star robot vacuum and mop

Take $300 off Eufy’s four-star robot vacuum and mop

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Save more than $100 on a 2TB SSD with this Amazon offer

Save more than $100 on a 2TB SSD with this Amazon offer

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
This discounted power bank is the ultimate travel companion

This discounted power bank is the ultimate travel companion

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access