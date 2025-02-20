The iPhone 14 is now super cheap following the iPhone 16e reveal

After Apple announced the iPhone 16e, prices for the iPhone 14 have taken a nosedive, making it a slick iOS bargain.

In case you haven’t heard, Apple unveiled the all-new iPhone 16e yesterday which, in everything but name, is a replacement for the entry-level iPhone SE. What Apple didn’t draw attention to is that, as a result of this new phone coming out, it’s quietly sunsetted the iPhone 14, meaning that it’s no longer available on the Apple Store.

As you can imagine, prices for the iPhone 14 elsewhere have dropped as retailers look to rid themselves of excess stock, and one of the best offers we’ve spotted can be found at Giffgaff. Right now you can get a ‘like new’ refurbished unit of the iPhone 14 for only £479.

Given that the iPhone 16e costs £599, and the original price of the iPhone 14 was £849, this is an easy bargain for anyone who’s been tempted to get a more recent iPhone (or make the swap from Android). If you want to save a little bit more cash then there are also differently graded units available from as low as £349, but I recommend sticking with the ‘like new’ model as you get a two-year warranty as standard.

The only thing to bear in mind is that you need to add a £10 SIM to your purchase in order to get the deal, but it can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any further costs beyond that.

Even though it’s a few generations removed from Apple’s latest line-up of handsets, the iPhone 14 is still a solid phone in 2025 and offers a handful of features that you won’t find on the 16e.

The key difference is that the iPhone 14 has an ultra-wide camera while the 16e does not. This won’t be a dealbreaker for most people but if you do enjoy taking ultra-wide shots, particularly when on holiday, then I think it’s well worth having to hand.

There’s also no sign of MagSafe on the iPhone 16e (although it does support wireless charging). This means that the iPhone 14 is better suited for MagSafe chargers, battery packs and accessories.

The main thing that you’re missing by going for the iPhone 14 is Apple Intelligence although at this point in time, I’d argue that it’s not worth the upgrade on its own. I’m sure that as time goes on, Apple Intelligence will offer a more robust feature-set but right now, it just doesn’t do enough to make it a standout concept.

There’s no telling how much longer stock will be available for, so if you want a solid iPhone on the cheap, here’s your chance to get one.