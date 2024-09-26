Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 is now as affordable as a mid-range handset

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s now possible to pick up an iPhone 14 at a price that’s as affordable as most mid-range smartphones.

Giffgaff is now selling refurbished iPhone 14 handsets, listed as being in ‘Good’ condition, for £409. This is a phone that Apple is still selling for £599 brand new, which means you’re paying £190 less here.

Of course, these aren’t brand new iPhone 14s we’re talking about. Over on Giffgaff’s website, they explain that these iPhone 14 handsets “Might have marks on the body and screen. But they run beautifully.”

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 for just £409

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 14 handsets from just £409.

If you’d like to buy a refurbished iPhone 14 in better condition, you can get ‘Very good’ handsets for £469 and ‘Excellent’ handsets for £499. That’s still a highly competitive price that matches a lot of mid-range phones.

Take our word for it, the iPhone 14 is no mid-range phone. We called it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits” in our 4-star review. It packs clever safety features Emergency SOS via satellite and Car Crash Detection, which is not the sort of thing you’ll find on many cheaper handsets.

It also features very good battery life, especially considering its compact size. The cameras, meanwhile, are classic Apple – that is, extremely good in a variety of lighting scenarios.

Then there’s Apple’s peerless design, which which gives you a beautifully made handset made of glass and aluminium, and with full IP68 certification ensuring a high level of water and dust resistance.

Apple’s A15 Bionic chip continues to be a very strong performer, enabling the iPhone 14 to run all the latest games and apps without issue. Apple’s legendary support means that you’ll continue getting iOS and security updates for years to come.

It’s still a brilliant phone that runs and feels like a flagship, but the iPhone 14 can now be had for a way more affordable price.

