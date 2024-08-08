Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for the latest iPhone, the iPhone 15 is your answer. However, for those hoping to save a bit of cash on their next upgrade, the iPhone 14 remains a fantastic choice. We’ve rounded up all of the best iPhone 14 deals available currently in this guide. 

The iPhone 14 was unveiled in September 2022 alongside the other models in the 14 range, including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most affordable handset in the line-up, the iPhone 14 offers a top camera, very good battery life and all of the benefits of Apple’s iOS operating system and App Store. 

The phone is available in a range of stylish colours and the smaller size makes it more convenient for slipping into your pocket compared to the larger Plus and Pro Max models. 

The 14 features a sharp 6.1-inch OLED display that delivers great detail, faithful colours and enough brightness for impactful HDR performance when streaming movies. 

There’s an improved 12-megapixel selfie camera situated in the notch for selfies and video calls, or flip the phone over to find the dual-camera system, consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. We found the camera to be very reliable, with plenty of detail, excellent dynamic range and a pop to the colours. 

The phone is powered by the same A16 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 13 Pro, which never felt slow or laggy during our time with the phone. Meanwhile, the battery life is impressive, offering more than enough juice oto get you through a day whether you’re streaming Netflix, playing games or casually browsing the web. 

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker edited his review of the phone to reflect its standing following the announcement of the iPhone 15, writing “The iPhone 14 is still a great phone, just as long as it gets a price cut to reflect its slightly outdated specs. The camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too”. 

Two cameras on the back of the iPhone 14

Best iPhone 14 deals right now 

If you’re interested in picking up a new iPhone but aren’t settled on a particular model just yet, we’d recommend checking out our guide to the best iPhones and the best iPhone deals

Likewise, if you’re not fully committed to Apple, you can visit our guides to the best smartphones, best mid-range phones and best camera phones for more great options.

For those looking to expand their Apple setup with more products from the brand’s ecosystem, we’d also recommend taking a look through our guides to the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals and the best iPad Air deals.

More iPhone 14 deals:

UK iPhone 14 offers:

US iPhone 14 offers:

The 6.1-inch OLED screen on the iPhone 14
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone

Pros

  • Clever safety features
  • Very good battery life
  • Reliable camera
  • Fun colours

Cons

  • Stuck on a 60Hz display
  • Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

In our iPhone 14 review we said, “The iPhone 14 is still a great phone, just as long as it gets a price cut to reflect its slightly outdated specs. The camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She's also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

