Best iPhone 13 deals for August 2024

If you aren’t fussed about owning the latest iPhone then you can nab yourself a bargain by opting for an older model.

Despite launching back in 2021, the iPhone 13 still holds its own against newer Apple offerings and will continue to receive iOS updates for years to come, making it a worthy investment in 2024.

Not only will the iPhone 13 see iOS updates for the foreseeable future but the handset itself is durable and built to last too as it’s made from aerospace-grade aluminium and fitted with a Ceramic Shield glass front.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the newer iPhone 14, the processor offers lightning-fast performance and a long-lasting battery life which can comfortably last for a day’s use.

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 13 comes from its impressive photography and video recording capabilities. Its dual-camera setup, which consists of a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, allows for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, while Night mode is perfect for capturing shots in low light conditions.

There’s also Cinematic mode which allows you to easily record videos with a shallow depth of field, creating focus transitions for a truly cinema-grade effect.

Finding a solid deal on an iPhone can be difficult but don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve scoured the internet and rounded up the best iPhone 13 deals that are currently available here.

