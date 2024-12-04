Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get 600GB of data for a steal with this iPhone 13 offer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a bargain iPhone that comes with a generous yet affordable monthly contract? This iPhone 13 deal is not to be missed.

Get the iPhone 13 for just £25 a month on a 24-month contract with this offer from Fonehouse. Powered by Three, you’ll receive a whopping 600GB of 5G data alongside unlimited calls and texts too.

Get an iPhone 13 with 600GB of 5G thanks to this generous contract

Get an iPhone 13 with 600GB of 5G thanks to this generous contract

Get the iPhone 13 for no upfront cost and just £25 a month on a 24-month contract. Powered by Three, you’ll receive a whopping 600GB of 5G data alongside unlimited calls and texts too.

  • Fonehouse
  • £25 a month
  • 24-month contract
View Deal

Although not part of the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 13 is still a great iOS handset for anyone who isn’t fussed about owning the newest piece of tech but still wants to experience some premium features.

Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is both easy to use in full sunlight and power efficient too. The display also utilises Apple’s Ceramic Shield for extra durability and protection against scratches while the handset boasts an IP68 water resistance rating too.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the newer iPhone 14, expect lightning-fast performance and an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours of video playback. The iPhone 13 also runs on the latest iOS 18 and will continue to receive software updates for many years to come.

One of the main features of the iPhone 13 is its seriously impressive photography and video capturing performance, thanks to the dual-camera system which includes 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses that allow for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, Smart HDR 4 and Night mode.

There’s also Cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your shots which give your videos a “big-screen” quality. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Overall we gave the iPhone 13 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding “even […] after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice” as its “camera is great, the performance is still strong and the battery life is about on par” with the iPhone 14.

Whether you need a capable second handset for work, a smartphone for your child, or even if you simply just don’t want to splurge on a pricey new iPhone, this deal on the iPhone 13 is a great choice.

You might like…

TCL’s 85-inch TV deal could change your living room forever

TCL’s 85-inch TV deal could change your living room forever

Jon Mundy 9 mins ago
The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut after Black Friday

The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut after Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
AO is giving away MacBook Airs for an outrageous price

AO is giving away MacBook Airs for an outrageous price

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
The PS5’s biggest RPG of the year is now going excessively cheap

The PS5’s biggest RPG of the year is now going excessively cheap

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This TCL 40-inch HDR TV with Fire OS is a bargain – even after Black Friday

This TCL 40-inch HDR TV with Fire OS is a bargain – even after Black Friday

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access