Get 600GB of data for a steal with this iPhone 13 offer

Looking for a bargain iPhone that comes with a generous yet affordable monthly contract? This iPhone 13 deal is not to be missed.

Get the iPhone 13 for just £25 a month on a 24-month contract with this offer from Fonehouse. Powered by Three, you’ll receive a whopping 600GB of 5G data alongside unlimited calls and texts too.

£25 a month

24-month contract View Deal

Although not part of the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 13 is still a great iOS handset for anyone who isn’t fussed about owning the newest piece of tech but still wants to experience some premium features.

Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is both easy to use in full sunlight and power efficient too. The display also utilises Apple’s Ceramic Shield for extra durability and protection against scratches while the handset boasts an IP68 water resistance rating too.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the newer iPhone 14, expect lightning-fast performance and an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours of video playback. The iPhone 13 also runs on the latest iOS 18 and will continue to receive software updates for many years to come.

One of the main features of the iPhone 13 is its seriously impressive photography and video capturing performance, thanks to the dual-camera system which includes 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses that allow for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, Smart HDR 4 and Night mode.

There’s also Cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your shots which give your videos a “big-screen” quality.

Overall we gave the iPhone 13 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding “even […] after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice” as its “camera is great, the performance is still strong and the battery life is about on par” with the iPhone 14.

Whether you need a capable second handset for work, a smartphone for your child, or even if you simply just don’t want to splurge on a pricey new iPhone, this deal on the iPhone 13 is a great choice.