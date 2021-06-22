Amazon’s Prime Day is here and we’ve already seen some cracking deals, including this hefty saving on the excellent iPhone 12.

This deal will get you an iPhone 12 in the green colour with 128GB of storage for £739 – a £110 saving, or 13%, off the £849 RRP. As it’s Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to get this deal.

This is an unlocked version of the iPhone 12 so you can simply just pop your SIM card into the slot and start using the new phone. If you’ve got a 5G-capable SIM and plan then, as this is a 5G phone, you’ll benefit from the faster data speeds if you’re in a supported area.

We felt the iPhone 12 was a hefty update on the iPhone 11. The screen is a notable improvement and it’s now an OLED XDR panel with supreme colours and excellent HDR playback.

Other features incude an A14 chipset that we class as the fastest mobile processor around, an IP68 rated body and all the usual benefits that come with iOS.

While there’s no charging plug (just a cable) included in the box, you can get some nifty MagSafe add-ons that magnetically connect to the phone’s back and charge it.

In terms of camera, the duo of rear 12MP cameras take some excellent shots whatever conditions you’re shooting in. Video recording is great too and this phone can shoot Dolby Vision video for extra punch in colours.

We scored the iPhone 12 4.5/5 when we reviewed it shortly after release. Our verdict read, “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model”