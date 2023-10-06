iPhone 12 is now a bargain upgrade for Apple fans

The iPhone 12 still has many years of iOS and security updates ahead of it – so now is a great time to enjoy all it has to offer on a massively discounted contract.

Courtesy of Mobiles UK, you can enjoy the iPhone 12 with 100GB of data for only £19.99 a month and £109 upfront. A great deal for a great phone.

The iPhone 12 at a budget price with 100GB of data The well-respected and still super-advanced iPhone 12 is now available at an incredibly affordable rate thanks to this deal. Mobiles UK

£109 upfront

£19.99 a month View Deal

This is the iPhone which revolutionised the design of the series, ushering in the current shape – with its flat edges, the iPhone 12 introduced a style that was so popular it’s barely been changed since. In fact, from the outside, there is little to discern between the 12 and last year’s iPhone 14. The 12 also boasts a screen with the same OLED display and virtually identical resolution as its more recent siblings.

When it comes to components, the 12 is no slacker either as it boasts Apple’s very own A14 Bionic chipset, which is still more than quick enough for all of iOS 17’s functions, and an extremely sharp 12MP camera which can record video in 4K at 60 frames per second. Other smaller details such as the speaker quality are also top-notch for a smartphone.

The main appeal of the iPhone 12 though, has to be iOS. You’re guaranteed updates for several years yet so it’s still a solid investment in 2023. If you’ve got an older Apple handset such as the now unsupported iPhone X and don’t want to lose all the great features of iOS, this is an ideal upgrade for you.

When you also consider the 100GB of data, this deal is a no-brainer if you’re due an upgrade and want a great phone for a low, low price.