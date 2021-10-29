iPhone 12 Deal: Your chance to save over £200 on Apple’s stylish phone

Last year’s Apple flagship has taken a serious nosedive in price, letting you grab the iPhone 12 for the heavily discounted rate of £539.95 for a limited time only.

Given that the iPhone 12 originally went for the much higher price of £799 at launch, that’s an overall saving of £259.05 to be had with this deal. At that price, the iPhone 12 falls closer in line with most midrange phones but its premium specs and phenomenal camera set-up allow it to decimate the competition. You’d be hard pushed to find a better phone for the price.

Limited Time iPhone 12 Offer The iPhone 12 has seen a massive price drop, courtesy of these Certified Refurbished units from Loop Mobile, letting you get last year’s flagship in like-new condition for a fraction of its original price. Loop Mobile

£799 at launch

Now £539.95 View Deal

Sold via Loop Mobile, these handsets are Certified Refurbished which means they are in like-new condition and have been verified by Apple itself for their quality and functionality. For added peace of mind, there’s a one-year warranty included with the device.

Even though the iPhone 12 has been superseded by the recently released iPhone 13, the handset is still one of the year’s best phones, and unless you plan on making the most of the new Cinematic Mode, there aren’t really that many reasons to opt for the newer phone over last year’s model. That sentiment is even more pertinent when you consider that the iPhone 13 will cost you £779 – over £200 more than what you’d be paying for the iPhone 12 right now.

There’s a lot to love about the iPhone 12, but for the sake of starting somewhere, let’s dive into the cameras. With a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide, the iPhone’s camera set-up might not sound impressive on paper, but much like Pixel phones of the past, it’s the computational processing that takes place after a photo’s been taken that makes the results so impressive.

In portrait shots, the iPhone 12 delivers a subtle yet effective bokeh, while dimly lit scenes come out with tons of colour thanks to the phone’s night mode. Toggle the ultra-wide camera and you’ll be able to snap sprawling vistas with ease. For the photographer on the go, the iPhone 12 is a great shout.

Of course, photography is just one part of the equation, with the iPhone’s greatest feature arguably being iOS itself and the ecosystem around it. From access to apps like Apple News, Apple TV+ and seamless integration with other Apple products – iOS still rules the roost against Android for ease of use.

Limited Time iPhone 12 Offer The iPhone 12 has seen a massive price drop, courtesy of these Certified Refurbished units from Loop Mobile, letting you get last year’s flagship in like-new condition for a fraction of its original price. Loop Mobile

£799 at launch

Now £539.95 View Deal

While it still bears the outrageously outdated notch from the iPhone X, the iPhone 12’s 6.1-inch OLED HDR-ready screen is great for watching content on the go and letting you get the most out of your favourite streaming services.

Even though this deal is technically running until midnight on Saturday, October 30, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll still be available until then (iPhone 12 deals have a notoriously short shelf life). If you want a modern iPhone on the cheap then it’s best to nab it quickly – we might not see a deal this good until Black Friday.