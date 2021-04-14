The fantastic four-star rated iPhone 11 Pro – which originally went for £999 at launch – can now be had for just £524.35 when you use the code PROMO8 at the checkout.

Available via loopmobile, these handsets have been labelled ‘Certified Refurbished’ by Apple itself, ensuring that they meet the company’s high quality standards. A lightning cable and a plug-adapter are included, alongside a SIM-card removal tool, so you’ll have everything you need right from the get-go.

Deal: iPhone 11 Pro Certified Refurbished for just £524.35 (use code PROMO8)

Speaking from experience, Certified Refurbished iPhones don’t tend to stick around too long on eBay, and according to the listing, stock is already down to a limited quantity. If you’ve been planning to make the jump to iOS, or upgrade to a newer iPhone without breaking the bank, then this is the deal to go for.

It almost doesn’t need to be said these days, but the iPhone 11 Pro revolutionized the camera game back in 2019, and put Apple’s photographic prowess back on the map after lagging behind Google’s Pixel range for several years.

On the iPhone 11 Pro, you’ll be greeted with no less than three cameras on the back, a main wide-angle lens (26mm, f/1.8), a 2x telephoto lens (52mm, f/2.0) and an ultra-wide angle lens (13mm equivalent, f/2.4).

In our camera review for the iPhone 11 Pro, we surmised: “Apple has seriously improved its photographic output with the iPhone 11 Pro (and with the iPhone 11 in many ways) and it now stands toe-to-toe with the best out there. I would even go as far as saying it’s my favourite smartphone camera thanks to the quality of all three cameras, the reliable – if not manually accessible – Night Mode and the sheer sharpness of daylight photos.”

If you plan on giving your Instagram shots a serious boost in quality, then there are only a handful of options out there that are better than the iPhone 11 Pro – but they’ll cost you. At this massively discounted rate, the 11 Pro just can’t be beaten within the same mid-range price bracket.

