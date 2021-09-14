iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

We’re seeing iPhone’s going for cheap ahead of the iPhone 13 release, with versions of the iPhone 11 Pro dropping to under £500.

You can get your hands on the 64GB smartphone in either Midnight Green or Silver for just £467.95, which is over £50 less than the original asking price of £519.95.

iPhone 11 Pro Deal An excellent chance to get one of Apple’s best smartphones on the cheap. These Certified Refurbished models have been verified by Apple itself for their quality. Loop Mobile

Discount applied at checkout

Now £467.95 View Deal

The units are being sold by trusted seller Loop Mobile, and they’re all Certified Refurbished with approval from Apple itself, ensuring that the models sold are in like-new condition.

The iPhone 11 Pro is an easy recommendation for anyone after a good camera phone, as the trio of 12-megapixel cameras will likely fit all your photography needs. The included ultra-wide sensor is also particularly handy for taking jaw-dropping landscape shots.

The iPhone 11 Pro’s capable A13 Bionic chipset is still renowned for its performance speeds, so you shouldn’t have to upgrade this phone anytime soon.

There’s also 4K60fps video recording and a Smart HDR for even better quality photos, as well as a quicker FaceID sensor that’ll unlock your phone much faster than the phone’s predecessors.

Our very own Deputy and Mobile Editor, Max Parker, gave the iPhone 11 Pro four stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge due to the impressive camera and strong battery life.

The verdict reads: “The three cameras on the back are truly excellent and might just be my favourite trio of sensors on any phone. The video recording, audio and super-bright XDR display are all tremendous too.”

You’d struggle to find a better deal on a like-new iPhone Pro right now, so if you’re interested in upgrading to an Apple flagship on the cheap then this is a great place to start.