iPhone 11 Pro Max plummets to the price of a mid-range phone

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a fantastic phone this festive season then look no further, you can snatch up the iPhone 11 Pro Max for under £500.

It’s not too late to take advantage of some last-minute deals; the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now just £485.95 when you use the code EBAYBF10 at the checkout, making it one of the cheapest flagship phones you can buy right now. Given that the phone would originally set you back £1149 at launch, having to pay only £485.95 is an absolute steal by comparison.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an absolute steal at this price The iPhone 11 Pro Max was Apple’s flagship phone in 2019, and it’s one thing to say that it still holds up. Packing in some impressive specs and a great performance, this is an absolute bargain at under £500. eBay

Use code EBAYBF10 at checkout

Now just £485.95﻿﻿ View Deal

The deal in question applies to Certified Refurbished models of the 11 Pro Max, which have been verified by Apple itself for their like-new quality and industry standard performance.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, making this a great phone for gaming on the go, or even catching the latest Netflix series that everyone’s talking about.

Looking at the battery first, there’s a reason why we called the 11 Pro Max the “endurance king” in our review. You’ll get around 20 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback, so you won’t have to worry about your music dying on your morning commute.

This model is packing the A13 Bionic chipset which ensures a speedy and fluid performance. While it’s now outdated by the A15, our review notes that the 11 Pro Max can churn through any task with ease, and bear in mind that it’ll still be updated with the latest iOS software for many years to come.

You also have the option of a couple of colours, including Mightnight Green, Gold, Silver and Space Grey. And as always with iPhones, there is a plethora of cases and accessories on offer, so you can customise your phone to your liking.

All in all, we gave the iPhone 11 Pro Max a great 4-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the lovely screen and amazing battery life being key standouts.

With the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max costing over £1000, this deal is a far more tempting option for nabbing you the same great performance that you get with Apple phones, but for a fraction of the cost.