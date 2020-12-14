iPhone 11 Pro Max Double Discount: £1149 phone now just £663

If you’ve been holding out for a major discount on the superb iPhone 11 Pro Max then this is it, with a double reduction available right now via Loop Mobile’s eBay store.

Typically, an ‘Excellent’ grade refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max would set you back £739.99 via Loop’s store, but not only is there a 10% discount automatically applied at the checkout right now, but you can also use the limited time code PICK5OFF to bring the price down even further to just £632.69. Compared to the original £1149 RRP of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, this offer is absolute steal.

Deal: iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘Excellent’ Grade Refurbished for just £632.69 (use code PICK5OFF)

It’s worth pointing out that the models in question have been refurbished with the involvement of the manufacturer, with the testing carried out by Apple certified technicians – ensuring that the quality of these devices is up to Apple’s standards. For additional peace of mind, these phones come with a 12-month warranty.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max may have been surpassed by its newer counterpart in the iPhone 12 range, there’s no denying that it’s still one of the best smartphones on the market.

In addition to having a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, the Pro Max also boasts the now iconic triple-camera set-up that put Apple back on top where smartphone photography is concerned. With a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews recommended award, this was our verdict on the iPhone 11 Pro Max:

“What looks like a small update on the surface has actually turned out to be an impressive year for the iPhone line. The 11 Pro Max is a great phone thanks to tremendous battery life, a camera array that’s as versatile as anything else on the market and a big screen that makes it a joy to play games on.”

Deal: iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘Excellent’ Grade Refurbished for just £632.69 (use code PICK5OFF)

With the iPhone 11 Pro Max now going for just a fraction of its original price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up and see what all the fuss is about.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.