iPhone 11 Price Crash: Get the Apple smartphone for just £459.95

The iPhone 11 remains one of the world’s finest phones and at this price, the previous-generation Apple handset is pretty hard to ignore.

eBay is offering a certified refurbished iPhone 11 handset with 64GB of storage for just £459.95. The handsets have been sourced from Apple, seller Loop Mobile says, and are in pristine (like new condition).

The handset is £599 to buy brand new, so this certified refurbished model offers a saving of around £140 if you’re ok with missing out on the official Apple packaging that ships with a brand new handset.

You will get a charging cable, adapter and the SIM tool along with the phone, which carries a 12-month warranty and free, hassle-free returns within 30 days. The company says it carries out 70 tests on each phone including on the battery, display, Wi-Fi, call connectivity and any of the physical buttons.

The battery, for example, must reach 80% of the charging capacity, but isn’t brand new, so you might wanna consider that.

The iPhone 11 is the upgrade from the iPhone XR. Our reviewer said users weren’t missing out on much by selecting the standard edition over the iPhone 11 Pro.

It promises a great camera, long-lasting battery, nice array of colour options and the excellent value on offer for an Apple phone. That value is obviously intensified by the eBay deal on offer today. It’s compatible with the new iOS 14 operating system, so you’re not missing out on much there. It offers an A13 Bionic processor, a pair of megapixel cameras on the rear and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, also housing Face ID and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Before the arrival of the iPhone 12, we coined it the best overall iPhone you could buy. Even though it’s been replaced by 2020 handsets, it remains one of the finest handsets Apple has made to date.

