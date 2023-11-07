Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 11 is now a budget smartphone with this Black Friday offer

Jon Mundy

The iPhone 11 has essentially become a budget phone as part of this Black Friday offer.

Courtesy of Mobile Phones Direct, you can pick up an iPhone 11 on a 24 month O2 contract with 40GB of data for just £22 a month. There’s a nominal up front fee of £9 to pay.

That’s a total price of £537 when you add it all up. Pretty darned cheap when you factor in that data-rich contract – which represents a doubling of the usual 20GB provision, incidentally.

We should acknowledge at this point that the iPhone 11 isn’t the freshest face on the scene. Apple announced the iPhone 15 just a couple of months ago.

However, iPhones don’t age like other phones. Thanks to Apple’s peerless legacy support (you’ll be getting OS updates for at least seven years), and its super-speedy custom silicon (the iPhone 11 still feels fast), a brand new iPhone 11 will be a solid runner for several years to come.

We awarded the iPhone 11 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, calling it “a great phone” and praising it for its “excellent camera and strong battery life”.

True, things have moved on somewhat, but this remains an excellent choice as a first iPhone for a young teen, or as a secondary phone (perhaps for your work?) that will do all the basics really well.

