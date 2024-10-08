iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and the online retail giant has some fantastic deals on some of the best tech around.

That includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE in Light Green with 128GB of storage, complete with a bundled S Pen, on offer for just £349 as part of the two-day sale event.

Get £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, complete with S Pen, is down to just £349 at Amazon, £100 off its regular RRP – and it even comes with an S Pen. Amazon

£100 off

£349 View Deal

That’s £100 off compared to the Tab S9 FE’s regular £449 RRP, bringing it down to the same price as the iPad 10 with half of the storage at 64GB – and that’s without a bundled Apple Pencil, an additional cost that’d bring it up to a total of £448.

You do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this tempting offer, but you can also sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get in on the deal fun without having to pay a single penny for the pleasure.

Designed as a more budget-friendly alternative to the full-fat Galaxy Tab S9, the Tab S9 FE offers much of the core experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That means that, as mentioned, you’ll get a high-fidelity S Pen bundled with the tablet that’s perfect for drawing and note-taking, alongside other decidedly flagship features like full IP68 dust and water resistance – something you won’t find on any non-Samsung tablet – and a thin, premium aluminium frame.

For all intents and purposes, it looks a lot like the Galaxy Tab S9, albeit with slightly thicker borders and a slightly smaller 10.9-inch screen as a result.

We found that it was well suited to both work and play when we reviewed the tablet at launch, with the large screen providing a big enough canvas for doodling and binging Netflix movies, with the 90Hz refresh rate also lending itself well to gaming, even if the Exynos 1380 chipset isn’t the snappiest around.

If you’re tempted by the Tab S9 FE deal, you’d better be quick; the Big Deal Days event might not end until 9th October at 23:59, but the deal is only available while stocks last – and we can see this one flying off the (virtual) shelves.