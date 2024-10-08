Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and the online retail giant has some fantastic deals on some of the best tech around.

That includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE in Light Green with 128GB of storage, complete with a bundled S Pen, on offer for just £349 as part of the two-day sale event. 

Get £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon

Get £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, complete with S Pen, is down to just £349 at Amazon, £100 off its regular RRP – and it even comes with an S Pen.

  • Amazon
  • £100 off
  • £349
View Deal

That’s £100 off compared to the Tab S9 FE’s regular £449 RRP, bringing it down to the same price as the iPad 10 with half of the storage at 64GB – and that’s without a bundled Apple Pencil, an additional cost that’d bring it up to a total of £448. 

You do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this tempting offer, but you can also sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get in on the deal fun without having to pay a single penny for the pleasure. 

Designed as a more budget-friendly alternative to the full-fat Galaxy Tab S9, the Tab S9 FE offers much of the core experience. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That means that, as mentioned, you’ll get a high-fidelity S Pen bundled with the tablet that’s perfect for drawing and note-taking, alongside other decidedly flagship features like full IP68 dust and water resistance – something you won’t find on any non-Samsung tablet – and a thin, premium aluminium frame. 

For all intents and purposes, it looks a lot like the Galaxy Tab S9, albeit with slightly thicker borders and a slightly smaller 10.9-inch screen as a result. 

We found that it was well suited to both work and play when we reviewed the tablet at launch, with the large screen providing a big enough canvas for doodling and binging Netflix movies, with the 90Hz refresh rate also lending itself well to gaming, even if the Exynos 1380 chipset isn’t the snappiest around.  

If you’re tempted by the Tab S9 FE deal, you’d better be quick; the Big Deal Days event might not end until 9th October at 23:59, but the deal is only available while stocks last – and we can see this one flying off the (virtual) shelves.

You might like…

Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Kob Monney 4 mins ago
This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

Jon Mundy 13 mins ago
This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

Jessica Gorringe 18 mins ago
Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer is going absurdly cheap in Amazon’s sale

Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer is going absurdly cheap in Amazon’s sale

Hannah Davies 20 mins ago
Sony’s 5-star headphones are a Prime Big Deal Days bargain

Sony’s 5-star headphones are a Prime Big Deal Days bargain

Kob Monney 57 mins ago
Amazon has the ultimate Fire TV Stick offer for binge-watchers

Amazon has the ultimate Fire TV Stick offer for binge-watchers

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words