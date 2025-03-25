:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s iPad rival is currently a bargain in the Spring Deal Days sale

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for an affordable tablet for everyday use? Or maybe you want a budget-friendly tablet to keep your kids busy? Whatever the reason, this deal on the Amazon Fire Max 11 is not to be missed.

Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for just £154.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, which is a massive saving of £95. 

The four-star Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is now just £154.99

The four-star Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is now just £154.99

Amazon’s iPad rival, the Fire Max 11, is currently just £154.99 in the Spring Deals Day sale. That’s a massive £95 off its usual price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £154.99
View Deal

With an 11-inch 2K display, octa-core processor and up to 14 hours of battery life the Amazon Fire Max 11 is a great-value Android tablet that’s built for everyday use and casual workflows alike.

It’s worth noting that, unlike other Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 does not have access to the Google Play Store and instead uses Amazon’s own Appstore. While Appstore does include apps such as Instagram, Netflix and Microsoft 365, you’ll miss out on Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and, perhaps most notably, YouTube. 

Otherwise, we hailed its 2K display as “one of the main reasons to opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11” as it’s “pin-sharp and packed with detail”, even in lieu of the deep blacks and vivid colours you’d see on an OLED panel. 

Naturally as an Amazon device, the Fire Max 11 is fitted with Alexa for hands-free control, which enables users to control all their compatible smart home devices directly from the tablet. 

The Fire Max 11 also makes a great kid-friendly device too thanks to the Child Profile which allows parents or guardians to set time limits and set age filters for content and web browser settings too. 

Not only that but parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and receive access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Overall we gave the Fire Max 11 a four-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding if you’re looking for a tablet “for streaming, scrolling through social media and a bit of light gaming and you can accept Amazon’s limited Appstore offering, the hardware is deliciously solid for the price.”

If you’re looking for an affordable Android tablet or an iPad alternative, then you cannot miss this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal. Just remember that not all Google apps are compatible, so make sure you check before you buy.

You might like…

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds have plummeted in price 

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds have plummeted in price 

Hannah Davies 1 min ago
This discounted Galaxy tablet could make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

This discounted Galaxy tablet could make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
One of our favourite all-round security cameras is now under $20

One of our favourite all-round security cameras is now under $20

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
You’ll need to be quick to snap up this AirPods Pro 2 deal

You’ll need to be quick to snap up this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
The Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen a major price drop

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen a major price drop

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
VR is finally affordable with this Meta Quest 3S deal

VR is finally affordable with this Meta Quest 3S deal

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access