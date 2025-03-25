Amazon’s iPad rival is currently a bargain in the Spring Deal Days sale

Looking for an affordable tablet for everyday use? Or maybe you want a budget-friendly tablet to keep your kids busy? Whatever the reason, this deal on the Amazon Fire Max 11 is not to be missed.

Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for just £154.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, which is a massive saving of £95.

The four-star Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is now just £154.99 Amazon’s iPad rival, the Fire Max 11, is currently just £154.99 in the Spring Deals Day sale. That’s a massive £95 off its usual price. Amazon

With an 11-inch 2K display, octa-core processor and up to 14 hours of battery life the Amazon Fire Max 11 is a great-value Android tablet that’s built for everyday use and casual workflows alike.

It’s worth noting that, unlike other Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 does not have access to the Google Play Store and instead uses Amazon’s own Appstore. While Appstore does include apps such as Instagram, Netflix and Microsoft 365, you’ll miss out on Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and, perhaps most notably, YouTube.

Otherwise, we hailed its 2K display as “one of the main reasons to opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11” as it’s “pin-sharp and packed with detail”, even in lieu of the deep blacks and vivid colours you’d see on an OLED panel.

Naturally as an Amazon device, the Fire Max 11 is fitted with Alexa for hands-free control, which enables users to control all their compatible smart home devices directly from the tablet.

The Fire Max 11 also makes a great kid-friendly device too thanks to the Child Profile which allows parents or guardians to set time limits and set age filters for content and web browser settings too.

Not only that but parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and receive access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games.

Overall we gave the Fire Max 11 a four-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding if you’re looking for a tablet “for streaming, scrolling through social media and a bit of light gaming and you can accept Amazon’s limited Appstore offering, the hardware is deliciously solid for the price.”

If you’re looking for an affordable Android tablet or an iPad alternative, then you cannot miss this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal. Just remember that not all Google apps are compatible, so make sure you check before you buy.