iPad Pro Price Crash: Currys has docked £120 off the 11-inch iPad Pro

This fantastic saving – seeing the iPad Pro drop to down to £769 – is still kicking around on the 11-inch model.

Boasting a whopping 256GB of storage, pick up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 model and save a total of £120 on its RRP.

Usually retailing at £889, Currys PC World has reduced the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro down to only £769 in this exceptional gadget offer.

Now succeeded by the iPad Pro 2020, you can expect to pick up older models with more significant discounts, including the stunning 2018 iPad Pro model.

In fact, in less you’re after some of the specific features new to the 2020 variant, you may be better off saving your pennies, with the 2018 iPad Pro earning a 4 out of 5-star rating in our review. Here we stated the iPad Pro was “a stunningly built tablet that needs a better operating system to really make the most of all the power contained within.”

With the introduction of iPad OS the following year, then, this might just be a match made in heaven. Not least because it still shares qualities with the latest iPad Pro model, including its stunning Liquid Retina LCD display, which offers vivid, sharp visuals. With this particular model, you’ll get 11-inches of edge-to-edge beauty, forgoing Apple’s “Home” button to make the most of its size.

You’ll also find they share a stunningly fluid 120Hz refresh rate and a ProMotion display.

Alongside a beautiful screen, under the hood sits the brains behind the operation with the 2018 iPad Pro’s 12X Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Put through the wringer, and we found this to be an incredible performer, able to take anything we threw at it, including more heavy-duty, media editing tasks, resulting in us dubbing it as one of “the most powerful tablet we’ve ever reviewed.”

Of course, the 2020 iPad Pro is likely to trump this with its new A12Z Bionic. However, if you’re looking to cut some corners and easily save over £100, the 2018 model is more than enough, compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 for supreme doodling and note-taking.

It also features FaceID with its 7MP front-facing camera, as well as a single 12MP sensor on its back. Again, the 2020 iPad Pro takes on the likes of Apple’s very own iPhone 11 with a hefty camera module, offering a dual-camera set-up. That said, you’ve likely already got a good smartphone in your back pocket with tablets proving awkward due to their sheer size when capturing photos. This is certainly a feature, then, that won’t be missed if, for you, it’s all about that brilliant screen and overall performance.

With a substantial £120 shaved off its RRP, buy the 2018 iPad Pro, loaded with 256GB of onboard storage, for just £769, down from £889 now.

2018 iPad Pro Deal Apple 11" iPad Pro (2018) - 256 GB, Silver Boasting the stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with ProMotion and a 120Hz refresh rate, this iPad Pro model is also compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 and packs the powerful A12X Bionic chipset. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…