iPad Pro Deal: Save $250 on the top-end Apple tablets with Amazon

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a premium tablet purchase, Amazon is currently offering almost $250 off the latest top-capacity Apple iPad Pro models.

The offer applies to the 1TB versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch of the iPad Pro tablets, which were refreshed with a brand new design, akin to the old iPhone 5, and improved connectivity tools in 2018.

There are discounts on all of the storage options, but the highest savings of $249 only apply to the top 1TB storage Wi-Fi-only models.

That brings the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) in silver or space gray down from $1549, down to $1,299.

Meanwhile, the highest-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) is down from $1,749 to $1,499.99. Again, the saving of $249 is available on both the silver and space gray colours.

The new iPad Pro models are undoubtedly Apple’s finest tablets ever. We praised them for the incredible standard of design, Pro Motion screen, powerful and decent storage options and the switch to USB-C that boosted connectivity options. It features the A12x Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio.

In his review, our mobile editor Max Parker awarded the tablets 4/5 stars. He wrote: “There’s plenty to like about the iPad Pro 2018. It’s a gorgeous piece of design headlined by a beautiful display and hardware that’s unmatched.”

He added: “If you can afford it – and you know what you’re getting into – and the iPad Pro fits into your workflow, it’s an exceptional device; one that will certainly impress.”

Max did have a bit of a grip over the price and claimed iOS needed to grow up in order for the potential of the device to be fully realised. The former pain point is handled by this great deal, while the latter will definitively be resolved by the launch of the dedicated iPadOS later this year.

