iPad Pro 2020 just got a massive discount ahead of tonight’s Apple event

The iPad Pro 2020 has just seen a major price cut ahead of tonight’s Apple event, letting you swipe the 11-inch 128GB model for just £609.

Available via electroshop, one of eBay’s premium sellers, you can bag the discount simply by using the code PARCEL10 at the checkout. The seller itself has a 99.9% positive feedback rating, plus you’re protected by eBay’s money back guarantee.

Deal: iPad Pro 2020 for just £609 (use code PARCEL10)

There’s no mention of stock availability, but the code will expire this Friday – so there’s precious time left to make use of the deal.

When it comes to buying a premium, high-end level tablet, the iPad Pro is really the only option to jump at. Not the least because of the fantastic App Store ecosystem that’s still unparalleled to this day, but also its cutting-edge specs.

The iPad Pro uses a 120Hz Pro Motion display which makes everything from interacting with apps to playing your favourite games feel super smooth. The 2388 x 1668 resolution also makes the iPad Pro the perfect device for watching content on the go.

If you do plan on using the iPad Pro as a work device, you can always pair it with Apple’s Magic Keyboard to work like a more traditional laptop (albeit with a great deal of flair). For creatives, there’s also Apple Pencil support for digital drawing, alongside two rear-facing cameras for capturing moments of inspiration.

Deputy Editor Max Parker awarded the 2020 iPad Pro a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, If you already own the previous-gen iPad Pro then there’s little here to warrant an upgrade. No real performance boosts and very few user-facing new features. You can even use the new Magic Keyboard with the older tablet. But this is still a fantastic device, and for the right person it’s the best tablet going. It’s beautifully designed, packs a gorgeous display, and works with a bounty of strong add-ons and apps. It’s as close to a laptop replacement as I’ve found – even if it won’t be completely there for everyone.”

At one of the lowest prices it’s ever been, the iPad Pro 2020 is now a steal at just £609 – so be sure to use the code PARCEL10 at the checkout if you want to nab it.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.