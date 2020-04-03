iPad Price Crash: Bag a £130 saving on the 9.7″ Apple tablet

You can pick up Apple’s 2018 model of the 9.7″ iPad for a reduced amount in this Currys PC World deal.

A well timed offer from Currys PC World, the 9.7-inch 2018 iPad has been slashed in price by £139, bringing it down from its previous price of £438.

Now only £299, slipping below the ever-tempting £300 mark, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Whether you’re looking for a sleek work from home set-up, or you’re desperately looking for a way to keep the kids entertained whilst schools are shut and the Easter holidays approach, the iPad’s versatile enough to have you covered.

Showcasing one of Apple’s stunning LCD Retina displays, the 2018 9.7-inch iPad gears itself as an iPad Pro mini according to our review, complete with Apple Pencil compatibility and the fast A10 Fusion chip. As we said in our review: “The new iPad 2018 is the cheapest tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It should be boring. But it isn’t.”

Boasting the aforementioned A10 Fusion chip, you can expect an exceedingly good performance from the 9.7-inch iPad, able to launch apps quickly and without stuttering. It even offers a great showcase when gaming, supporting high-end graphics and augmented reality with ease.

Able to boot up with the latest iPadOS software, too, you can expect multi-tasking to become even easier, able to tag and display multiple apps as you work, chat and edit. Add to that the use of the Apple Pencil, you can doodle, highlight and annotate away the hours.

With an 8MP on the front and back, keep in touch with loved ones and snap and edit pictures and videos with up to 1080p resolutions.

It’s also worth noting this is the cellular model, allowing you to use it out and about without the need for a Wi-Fi connection, much like your smartphone, making it an even more versatile machine when working on the go, or bingeing whilst you travel.

Now down to £299 in this Currys PC World reduction, add the 2018 9.7-inch iPad to your basket now and checkout at this incredibly low price.

