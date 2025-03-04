The iPad Mini 7 deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived

Apple’s latest miniature tablet has just been given a much needed price cut, finally making it affordable for most people.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you’ll notice that instead of forking out $499, the iPad Mini 7 has dropped to the far more wallet-friendly price of just $399. That’s a massive $100 saving which could then be put to use on accessories like a keyboard or even an Apple Pencil.

This is the perfect opportunity to see out the rest of the school year in style with a portable tablet that’s ideal for note-taking, group chats, drawing and reading. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available for so it’s best to make use of it now if you’re tempted.

Even though it has a smaller display than the iPad 10, it always felt strange to me that the iPad Mini 7 is the more expensive option of the two. Now at just $399, it feels like the iPad Mini is a genuine alternative to the $349 iPad 10 for those who prioritise portability and having a faster chipset.

On the latter point, one of the biggest upgrades in the latest iPad Mini over its predecessor is the addition of the powerful A17 Pro chipset, the same one used in the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.

In his four-star review for the iPad Mini 7, Editor Max Parker wrote: “there are numerous benefits to the A17 Pro and it’s a smart chip to use. Not only will it be compatible with Apple Intelligence – these features won’t make their way to the older MIni, or the base iPad – it also supports higher-end gaming features, like ray tracing, and as a result it can play titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil Village.”

Speaking from my own experience, the iPad Mini is a great tablet to have on your studies (I wrote my entire dissertation on an iPad Mini 2), largely because of how easy it is to chuck into a bag, the excellent battery life onboard and the multitasking tools that make writing essays a breeze.

For example, you could have a PDF document open on one side of the screen, and Google Docs open on the other for note-taking as you read. Throw in a Bluetooth keyboard like the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 and you’re good to go.

At just $399, the iPad Mini 7 is finally down to the price it always should have been, making it a bargain buy for students and Apple fans alike.