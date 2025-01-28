Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPad Mini 6 price drop just made me do a double-take

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Snap up the small but mighty iPad Mini 6 for an absolute bargain with this code from eBay.

Enter the code CHILLY20 at the checkout and get a refurbished 256GB iPad Mini 6 (2021) for just £348.99 via the Music Magpie storefront from eBay. That’s a solid £75 off its usual price.

This eBay code takes £75 off the iPad Mini 6

Enter the code CHILLY20 at the checkout and nab the 256GB iPad Mini 6 in “excellent” refurbished condition for just £348.99 from eBay.

  • eBay
  • RRP £423.99
  • Now £348.99
View Deal

Music Magpie explains that its refurbished iPad Mini is in “excellent cosmetic condition” with a “minimum battery health of 85%”. The device has also been “fully tested and restored to factory settings”.

Despite not being the latest iPad Mini available, the iPad Mini 6 still represents an excellent choice of tablet in 2025, thanks to its speedy performance, compact design and solid battery life.

At 8.3-inches and weighing just 293g, the iPad Mini 6 is a seriously dinky device which is perfect for anyone who travels a lot or simply wants a smaller and more compact tablet. In his review, Editor Max Parker stated that the iPad Mini 6 is “light enough to grip comfortably in one hand” and will fit “nicely inside a decent-sized handbag too, or a back pocket on some decidedly baggy trousers”

Running on the A15 Bionic chip, we found that although it naturally doesn’t match the productivity prowess of the iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Mini “still makes for suitably speedy performance”.

In fact, Max still found that “there’s enough grunt here for RAW photo edition, decent video editing and the like” while even intensive gaming titles “ran without a hitch”.

Overall we gave the iPad Mini 6 a four-star rating, with Max hailing the tablet as one of the “best small tablets around”. He continues: “it has the power and skills to get stuff done – and you can even play some of the best games on iOS on it.”

Now under £350, if you’ve been considering an iPad for a while then this deal is a great time to make the jump.

