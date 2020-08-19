iPad Mini 5 Price Crash: Save over £65 on Apple’s smallest tablet

For a limited time only, you can save a whopping £67.45 on a brand new iPad Mini 5 when shopping through Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Currys has already docked a swift £50 off the asking price of the iPad Mini, but thanks to an on-going discount code on eBay’s end, you can take off an extra 5% at the checkout. This means that instead of paying £399 for Apple’s tiny tablet, you’ll only need to part with £331.55.

In order to receive the full discount, just be sure to use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout. It’s also worth bearing in mind that this code is only available until August 25th, so don’t wait too long before making your mind up.

At this point, it’s no secret that Apple is the king of tablet computers, and the iPad Mini 5 is no exception. Despite its small stature, the Mini 5 packs the super fast A12 chipset from Apple’s last generation of iPhone devices, alongside support for Apple Pencil.

The iPad Mini’s signature retina display makes a return here, providing bright and punchy visuals that make it a fantastic tablet for watching content on the go. Of course, with the App Store being just a moment away, you can install tons of great games and apps to make the most out of your iPad.

So long as you don’t mind opting for the a smaller screen, the iPad Mini 5 can also be a great note taking device for university students, especially when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Take it from someone who wrote a sizeable chunk of his dissertation on an iPad Mini 2 – these things are more robust than you think.

It’s probably worth noting that the iPad Mini 5 rarely drops down to this price, so if you have been holding out for a discount, then this is the one to go for. After all, it’s unlikely that we see something better until Black Friday in November.

