iPad Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Best iPad Deals: Locating an iPad bargain isn’t the impossible task it used to be. Allow our team of experts to show you the way.
Let’s face it, unless you’re operating on a strict budget, shopping for a new tablet means shopping for a new iPad. At £400 and above, Apple’s is effectively the only tablet game in town.
In the past, this effective high-end monopoly has meant that finding money off an iPad was a tricky task indeed. However, as meaningful iPad updates have lessened in regularity and more older models have remained relevant, it’s become possible to snag a great iPad deal.
That’s especially so around Black Friday.
iPad Black Friday
It’s a little too early to reveal specific deals, but you can rest assured we’ll be bringing you all the best iPad offers this coming Black Friday.
Last year, there were considerable savings on iPad Pro and iPad 9.7-inch models from the likes of Argos and Currys
We’re expecting similar deals for Black Friday 2018. In fact, given the persistent rumours of an iPad Pro revamp in the near future, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some massive stock-clearing offers on the current Pro models.
Keep your eyes peeled to this page for more nearer November 23.
Jump to: Which iPad should you get?
iPad deals live right now
If you can’t wait until November 23 to snag your new iPad, don’t worry. There are always deals to be had.
Our teams of experts constantly works to maintain the following list of current iPad bargains. As we’ve just mentioned, it’s worth keeping an eye on the iPad market right now. Rumours of an iPad refresh could lead to some major discounts.
You can already get some appealing savings on older iPad models, as retailers look to clear some stock. Buying an older model in this way isn’t a problem either, as iPads don’t age as quickly as iPhones. People don’t change their tablets as often as their phones, and Apple’s support ensures they remain relevant for longer.
As a result, it’s often the case that you can snag the biggest savings on older models. We’ve reflected that fact in the deals below.
Head further down the page to read about the differences between all the differed iPad models. Prior to that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.
Best iPad deals – Amazon
Best Amazon iPad Deals
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB - Gold
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB - Gold
The latest iPad 9.7-inch with a Fusion A10 processor and support for the Apple Pencil. Ideal if you want a great all-rounder without some of the extra performance of the Pro models.
iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Space Grey
iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Space Grey
The do-it-all iPad designed for professional work as well as multi-tasking playtime. Use the A10X Fusion chip to do anything you need with speed on that 10.5-inch Retina display for a good 10 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Rose Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Rose Gold
If you want to ramp the storage up on Apple’s sweet all-rounder, you can still snag big savings, provided you’re cool with Rose Gold.
Best iPad deals – Argos
Best Argos iPad Deals
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost.
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.
Best iPad deals – Currys
Best Currys iPad Deals
9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey
9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey
Last year’s iPad 9.7-inch remains a solid pick at a lower price, provided you don’t demand the very best performance or Apple Pencil support.
Best iPad deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis iPad Deals
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
This is about as good as the iPad gets right now, with a huge colour-rich display, ample storage, power on tap and cellular connectivity. However, thanks to the divisive Rose Gold colour it’s £60 cheaper than normal. You also get a boosted 3-year warranty from John Lewis.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
This is a rare £50 off one of the ‘regular’ coloured recent iPad models at John Lewis. You get the ultra-capable 10.5-inch Pro model in Space Grey with cellular access, as well as a newly upped 3-year warranty.
Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?
The new iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the newest tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.
The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.
The iPad Pro is a big step up from the iPad 9.7-inch, in price, size and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 10.5– or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.
If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.
In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.
