iPad Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Best iPad Deals: Locating an iPad bargain isn’t the impossible task it used to be. Allow our team of experts to show you the way.

Let’s face it, unless you’re operating on a strict budget, shopping for a new tablet means shopping for a new iPad. At £400 and above, Apple’s is effectively the only tablet game in town.

In the past, this effective high-end monopoly has meant that finding money off an iPad was a tricky task indeed. However, as meaningful iPad updates have lessened in regularity and more older models have remained relevant, it’s become possible to snag a great iPad deal.

That’s especially so around Black Friday.

iPad Black Friday

It’s a little too early to reveal specific deals, but you can rest assured we’ll be bringing you all the best iPad offers this coming Black Friday.

Last year, there were considerable savings on iPad Pro and iPad 9.7-inch models from the likes of Argos and Currys

We’re expecting similar deals for Black Friday 2018. In fact, given the persistent rumours of an iPad Pro revamp in the near future, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some massive stock-clearing offers on the current Pro models.

Keep your eyes peeled to this page for more nearer November 23.

iPad deals live right now

If you can’t wait until November 23 to snag your new iPad, don’t worry. There are always deals to be had.

Our teams of experts constantly works to maintain the following list of current iPad bargains. As we’ve just mentioned, it’s worth keeping an eye on the iPad market right now. Rumours of an iPad refresh could lead to some major discounts.

You can already get some appealing savings on older iPad models, as retailers look to clear some stock. Buying an older model in this way isn’t a problem either, as iPads don’t age as quickly as iPhones. People don’t change their tablets as often as their phones, and Apple’s support ensures they remain relevant for longer.

As a result, it’s often the case that you can snag the biggest savings on older models. We’ve reflected that fact in the deals below.

Head further down the page to read about the differences between all the differed iPad models. Prior to that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best iPad deals – Amazon

Best iPad deals – Argos

Best Argos iPad Deals iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost. iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.

Best iPad deals – Currys

Best Currys iPad Deals 9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey Last year’s iPad 9.7-inch remains a solid pick at a lower price, provided you don’t demand the very best performance or Apple Pencil support.

Best iPad deals – John Lewis

Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?

The new iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the newest tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.

The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.

The iPad Pro is a big step up from the iPad 9.7-inch, in price, size and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 10.5– or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.

If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.

In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.

